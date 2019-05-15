GD: It was definitely a lot harder to keep track of things before Twitter. We had to rely on sources and make a lot of phone calls. Every time we talked to a kid, we'd ask who he had offers from and then we'd update our database. We were probably also far less accurate.

But there are a lot of negatives to social media in covering recruiting. First of all, I used the word "covering" loosely. For the first seven or eight years I did this, we broke the news of probably 95% of Mizzou commitments. I'm not exaggerating that number. We had the first information on almost every single commitment. I can't remember the last one we broke. Because nobody breaks them anymore. The kids break them themselves. Even when we find out about a commitment before you do now, we wait for the kid to release a graphic or a video on Twitter before we run our story. And that's fine. But it also leads to kids thinking they don't really need us (I disagree with this; without things like Rivals, how many people would know who these kids were? Some will say a lot, but I don't really think it's true. Without this site, I bet you wouldn't be able to name more than ten kids Mizzou had offered in football. That's not an insult to you specifically, just a general statement of what I believe the importance of our sites is in terms of knowledge). It's a lot harder to get a hold of kids. It's a lot harder to do a story that is unique in any way.

So overall, it's probably like any other change: It's not necessarily better or worse. It's just different.