And we're only in June. So if Mizzou offers another fifteen four- or five-star players between now and February, that's right in line with the last three years. It's possible there's less interest from four- and five-star guys than in recent years (but I don't know that by any means). I don't think your premise is accurate.

GD : Over the last four years, here are the offer totals by Mizzou to four- and five-star players according to our database:

GD: Every kid makes his decision for a different reason. But if I had to say what's typical, here's how I'd rank things:

1) Location/prestige: Location is important for most kids. I'd bet most of the three-star type kids end up going somewhere pretty local. What can change that is the glitz that comes with an offer. Offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, those types of programs are going to be able to overcome location. Most programs still tend to recruit mostly in certain areas. Only a handful of them are truly national programs where they can go just about anywhere and get a kid. Of course, most of those programs also don't end up taking a whole lot of "mid-level" recruits.

2) Relationship with coaches/players: This is very important. You're not going to spend four years with people you don't like.

3) Ability to get on the field early. Kids don't want to sit. The "mid-level" guys look at the depth chart (or at least they should). If a team just signed four guys at your position last year and three of them redshirted, I don't think you're making a smart move going there.

4) Ability to get to the NFL. I think this is overrated. If you're good enough, you get there. But I think it matters to kids and I know coaches sell it. Kids might actually put this higher on the list. They should put it lower.