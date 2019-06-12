GD: Schools can no longer block a transfer to any school. Which is exactly what she should be able to do. The NCAA changed that rule last year, which came with the introduction of the transfer portal. A player just has to say "I want to transfer" and enter the portal. The prior school then has no control over where he or she goes.

If Akira Levy were to transfer in conference, she not only has to sit out a year (barring some sort of a waiver), but I believe she also still would lose that year of eligibility. In other words, she couldn't use the transfer year as a redshirt season, so she would essentially end up only having three years of college eligibility.

I'm going to use this as a jumping off point to stand on my soapbox. Kids get crushed for transferring. People call them soft and say they aren't willing to stick it out through adversity and they turn and run and all of that. But then I read things like I've read non-stop for the past 48 hours from Mizzou fans like, "You take a chance on a kid and if it doesn't work out, you just move on next year."

Let me say, not only no, but HELL NO. You cannot have it both ways. If you're for processing kids out whose biggest sin is not being good enough to play, then you absolutely have to be for transfers without restrictions. There's no in between. Personally, I understand telling a kid he's not going to have a scholarship because you have to use it on a player who has a better chance to play the following year. I don't love it, but I understand it. But I will never degrade a kid for looking to transfer. Whatever his or her reasons are, fine. Coaches like to talk about how it makes things so much harder, how you have to re-recruit your current players every year, and on and on. Well, you know what? You make millions of dollars. I do not care if your job is hard.

/rant