2019 Tiger Mailbag: 2nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerCruise asks: What do you think the overall issues were with special teams this year and how does Mizzou go about correcting them?
GD: First, I think Missouri often had trouble snapping the ball. I would not be at all surprised to see the Tigers add a longsnapper in the offseason. Tucker McCann isn't the most consistent kicker in the country, but some of his misses were clearly caused by poor snaps, including the extra point in the Liberty Bowl. Second, they had protection breakdowns. All it takes is one guy not doing the right thing on kick protection and a guy runs free for a block. Third, Jonathan Johnson makes me nervous on punt returns. Richaud Floyd would have been the guy there, but he had two different injuries.
As far as correcting them, I think Missouri has to look at playing more starters and/or experienced players on special teams. Ideally, you're not putting your starters out there. But the simple fact is, Missouri needs to put better players out there. A lot of backups and walk-ons play on special teams. If they're getting the job done, no worries. But they didn't. The special teams were atrocious and cost Mizzou at least two games this year. If it means a few more snaps for some of your starters, you have to do it.
I know everyone wants to blame the coach (and, sure, the coaching staff and Andy Hill are responsible for who's out there), but they don't tell guys to miss blocks or make bad snaps. Not saying the staff is without blame and I think it's possible duties are reassigned and they go back to splitting up special teams responsibilities, but it's not as simple as "Just go get a better special teams coach and it will be fixed."
MummaMizzou asks: Do you think it’s possible for a program on the same tier as Missouri to make the playoff with out winning its conference or do the blue bloods only get that kind of benefit of the doubt. For example let’s say Mizzou goes 11-1 with a close loss at UGA next season then Georgia beats an 11-1 Bama in the SEC championship game. Would Mizzou have a chance to make the playoff if there weren’t 3 other 1 loss conference champs in that scenario?
GD: I think it's possible, sure. I'm not one of these conspiracy theorists who thinks that if Mizzou and Alabama played the exact same schedule with the exact same results that the Tide would get benefits the Tigers didn't. I've got to believe the teams are truly judged more on their merit than on their name. I know some won't agree.
But let's say that happens. Mizzou beats everyone except Georgia, Georgia wins the SEC title. First off, Bama would have to have another loss. Because a team that won the West and lost the title game would get in over a team that didn't win the East with the same record. Second, as you say, the Big Ten, ACC, PAC-12 and Big 12 would have to have at least two teams that had more than one loss. That's a lot of ifs. The truth is, I don't think the scenario is super likely. It's possible, but not likely.
KWMizzou asks: What road trip would you suggest to catch a Mizzou men's hoops game if you had to pick one? Factoring in venue, opponent, college town, environment, etc.
