GD: First, I think Missouri often had trouble snapping the ball. I would not be at all surprised to see the Tigers add a longsnapper in the offseason. Tucker McCann isn't the most consistent kicker in the country, but some of his misses were clearly caused by poor snaps, including the extra point in the Liberty Bowl. Second, they had protection breakdowns. All it takes is one guy not doing the right thing on kick protection and a guy runs free for a block. Third, Jonathan Johnson makes me nervous on punt returns. Richaud Floyd would have been the guy there, but he had two different injuries.

As far as correcting them, I think Missouri has to look at playing more starters and/or experienced players on special teams. Ideally, you're not putting your starters out there. But the simple fact is, Missouri needs to put better players out there. A lot of backups and walk-ons play on special teams. If they're getting the job done, no worries. But they didn't. The special teams were atrocious and cost Mizzou at least two games this year. If it means a few more snaps for some of your starters, you have to do it.

I know everyone wants to blame the coach (and, sure, the coaching staff and Andy Hill are responsible for who's out there), but they don't tell guys to miss blocks or make bad snaps. Not saying the staff is without blame and I think it's possible duties are reassigned and they go back to splitting up special teams responsibilities, but it's not as simple as "Just go get a better special teams coach and it will be fixed."