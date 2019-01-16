2019 Tiger Mailbag: 3rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MIZDPT15 asks: Has this past football season been the most exciting for you? Chiefs are great and are a favorite for the Super Bowl by many. Young QB who is bringing play at the position KC hasn't witnessed in many years. KC sports fans have been spoiled the last few years. What seasons, if any, rival this one?
GD: As far as a Chiefs fan, absolutely. The early 1990's were amazing because they were coming off so many years of being terrible and all of the sudden they were really good. And it became their identity to have this badass defense that forced all kinds of turnovers and these big, huge backs that ran people over and it was really fun. And then Joe Montana came and it was even more fun. And they only got this far one time. This year, the Chiefs are the story of the NFL. Their quarterback is the story of the NFL. And if he wins on Sunday he's the youngest quarterback ever to get to a Super Bowl and the week before he'll be named the youngest MVP in league history. So, yeah, it's been a ball. Hope it continues for two more weeks.
tgessling asks: What means more to you, a Royals WS, or a Chiefs Superbowl?
GD: Today, it's the Chiefs. Because I got a World Series three years ago. Prior to 2014, I would have said a World Series. If you grew up in Kansas City when I did, it was a baseball town. The Royals were the second best franchise in baseball and they went to the playoffs all the time and it was a baseball town. The Chiefs were dreadful. They made the playoffs once before I was a teenager. You couldn't watch the games on TV and nobody went. Five years ago, if you told me I could only have a Royals World Series or a Chiefs Super Bowl, but not both, in my lifetime, I'd have taken a World Series. Now that I've seen that, give me the Super Bowl.
Ben B asks: I've seen Quinnen Williams, Jeffrey Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Ed Oliver, Dremont Jones, Jerry Tillery, and Rashan Gary all listed as potential first round picks at the defensive tackle position in some recent mock drafts. How does having that many guys at the defensive tackle position go that early affect a guy like Terry Beckner who isn't projected at this time as being a day one guy in the draft?
