GD: It just depends on the coach. Most of them aren't very forthcoming about injuries. Over two years, what I've learned with Cuonzo is he just doesn't seem to concern himself with it. He seems to leave it completely up to the doctors. Last year, with MPJ, all he ever really said is "he's not doing anything with the team." Mark Smith has been day to day for three weeks. Barry Odom is the same way. Albert O is still day to day as far as we know. I think Cuonzo's approach is simply "I'm going to play with the guys that are available to play. If this guy's available, we'll use him. If not, we won't." Now, you can read between the lines sometimes when a coach feels like a player should be playing, but isn't. But no coach is ever going to say that.