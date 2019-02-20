GD: First off, we have to establish what you can and can't review. You can review rules. You can't review judgment. So if you want to look at a block/charge, you can look at whether the guy's feet were in the circle, but you can't open up the can of worms that you go to replay to see if a guy was set and to decide if a ref made the right call. It's too subjective. And largely, I think that's what we do now. I don't think there is a designated person watching on TV, but if officials think there's something close enough that it needs to be reviewed, they do. Coaches can talk to them about taking a look as well. At least I assume that's what they're doing because they spend as much time at the monitor as on the court in most games.

I've been saying for two years I want to get rid of replay because I don't think it works. Too often they go to the monitor and still make calls that seem incorrect. And, again, there are too many things that aren't reviewable. Why can't you review basket interference? Why can't you review a kicked ball like at the end of the Tennessee/Missouri women's game? I have no idea. You just can't. If replay worked, I'd be fine with it. Since it doesn't, just play the game and live with the fact that sometimes officials are going to screw up some calls.