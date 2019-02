GD: I have two qualifications for guys I root for: First, I get to know them a little bit and find them to be good, engaging interviews. Second, they're often guys that are underdogs or don't quite get the due they deserve from fans in my opinion. Here are my top five, in no particular order:

Martin Rucker--Just a great, all-around guy. He was one of the first guys I covered that you just went to anytime you needed a quote. He could talk about the tight ends or the quarterback or the defensive line coach or the weather. One of the players I still keep in touch with now and again.

Danario Alexander--You could see it his first week in fall camp. This guy just had gifts not a lot of guys had. His senior season was special. He'll always be a what might have been story.

Sean Weatherspoon--You couldn't be around Spoon and not like the guy.

Laurence Bowers--Easily the top basketball player I've covered. Never talked to anybody that didn't like him.

Drew Lock--I didn't think he got a fair shake his first couple of years. Was happy to see him enjoy his senior season.