GD: It's definitely high on the list. There's just not much to move the needle. The football team was 6-6, the definition of average, and really only made headlines because it fired the coach. The basketball team will most likely finish within a game of .500, the definition of average. Really good creates excitement and buzz. Really bad creates anger and buzz. Mediocre just happens. This year just happened.

Even sports that generally create some excitement haven't done much of it this year. The wrestling team is ranked 23rd, but isn't at the level it has been. Baseball and softball can't play in the postseason so fewer people are going to watch them. Women's hoops had its worst year in recent memory.

Jim Sterk has often said Mizzou should be a top 25 department across the board. That looks a long way off. Other than swimming, the biggest headlines in the calendar year have probably come from Karissa Schweizer and J'Den Cox, who don't have any eligibility left.