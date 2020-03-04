2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 10th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: According to this board this team is better without Tilmon apparently, but will also only win 7 games if Dru and Tilmon leave. Prove or disprove this myth.
GD: Simply because it was posted on a message board doesn't make it true. Disproven.
In addition, the last time Missouri won fewer than eight basketball games in a season was 1966-67. Disproven again.
CP3_MIZ asks: Would you say this is the least memorable year you've covered Missouri Athletics?
GD: It's definitely high on the list. There's just not much to move the needle. The football team was 6-6, the definition of average, and really only made headlines because it fired the coach. The basketball team will most likely finish within a game of .500, the definition of average. Really good creates excitement and buzz. Really bad creates anger and buzz. Mediocre just happens. This year just happened.
Even sports that generally create some excitement haven't done much of it this year. The wrestling team is ranked 23rd, but isn't at the level it has been. Baseball and softball can't play in the postseason so fewer people are going to watch them. Women's hoops had its worst year in recent memory.
Jim Sterk has often said Mizzou should be a top 25 department across the board. That looks a long way off. Other than swimming, the biggest headlines in the calendar year have probably come from Karissa Schweizer and J'Den Cox, who don't have any eligibility left.
mizzoucobra asks: Unless something unforeseen happens, Mizzou won't be in the men's BB head coaching market this offseason.Let's suspend reality for a moment and do a hypothetical. If they were, and Sterk was allowed to hire the next HC, their realistic options would be...(top 5).
