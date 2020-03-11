2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 11th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tigertiger65251 asks: How would you sell mizzou to a top recruit
GD: Depends on who the competition is and where you're at as a program. In general, you sell one of two things in recruiting in my opinion:
1) We're at the top. Come join us and keep us there. You're going to get to play with and against the best and you're going to have a chance to win titles.
2) We're not at the top. But we think you can help us get there. If you come here, you're going to be one of the guys that's remembered for turning this thing around.
Number one is generally going to apply to kids that want to win at the highest level and are going to have confidence they can beat out anyone to do it. Number two might more apply to a kid who wants to make sure he gets on the field sooner. There is no one pitch that works for everyone. If I'm trying to sell you something, I have to take a different approach than if I'm trying to sell it to your friend or wife or neighbor. You can't just have one approach. You have to know what the kid is looking for and paint your product in the best possible light in regards to that thing.
Tiger Cruise asks: Compare preseason Dru Smith hype to post season Dru Smith results
GD: I'd say the hype was a 9 and Dru was a 7.5. He was good. He wasn't a program changer. I think some of the hype did him a little bit of disservice. He had a really good season that I thought should probably have gotten him some sort of all-league recognition. He's an excellent all around player who doesn't necessarily stand out in one specific category. I think Dru Smith is capable of being the second-best player on a really good team. I do not know if he is capable of being the best player on a really good team. I think he needs more around him. It's not his style or personality to just go take a game over (maybe he can do it, I'm not sure on a consistent basis). He's a guy that can make other guys around him better. If there was a guy who was averaging 17 a game with Dru replicating his numbers from this year (12.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals), that makes for a really good team I think (assuming you have a third option). I just don't think Missouri has that guy. I think Smith and Xavier Pinson could be really good supporting actors on a team that could make a lot of noise in the NCAA Tournament. I'm not sure they can be the two best players on a team like that.
tigerfever00 asks: Gabe, what’s your vice for fast food? Are you a Taco Bell guy? Burger King? I don’t see you as a impossible Whopper guy? Or good ol McDonald’s?
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news