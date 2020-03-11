GD: Depends on who the competition is and where you're at as a program. In general, you sell one of two things in recruiting in my opinion:

1) We're at the top. Come join us and keep us there. You're going to get to play with and against the best and you're going to have a chance to win titles.

2) We're not at the top. But we think you can help us get there. If you come here, you're going to be one of the guys that's remembered for turning this thing around.

Number one is generally going to apply to kids that want to win at the highest level and are going to have confidence they can beat out anyone to do it. Number two might more apply to a kid who wants to make sure he gets on the field sooner. There is no one pitch that works for everyone. If I'm trying to sell you something, I have to take a different approach than if I'm trying to sell it to your friend or wife or neighbor. You can't just have one approach. You have to know what the kid is looking for and paint your product in the best possible light in regards to that thing.