2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 12th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
elway69er asks: Any idea on how the current blackout of recruiting will impact the NCAA's penalty for Mizzou on recruiting? Could this current situation actually be a good thing, recruiting wise, if the Tigers could use these weeks as part of their penalty?
GD: This is one of the most common questions I've gotten this week. I went back and read the document the NCAA appeals board sent out at the end of all this and the football recruiting restrictions were not set to take place until the 2020-21 school year. That means the earliest they'd be enforced would be August. Had this spring's calendar been normal, I think you'd have seen Missouri try to split that somewhat evenly between the fall and the spring. But because you're losing so much time in the spring now (yes, everyone else is too), I think you're probably going to have to push a lot of those restrictions off until next spring. My guess at this point is that they have a bigger impact on the 2022 class than they do the 2021 class. Which makes it all the more important to get out and be able to do as much work on the 2022 guys as you can this period. You're almost recruiting two or three classes at once because of the restrictions.
brosept asks: How many rolls of toilet paper do you think is enough?
GD: We have a package from Sam's, which I bought on a normal shopping trip a couple of weeks ago. I've bought no extra. If that can't get three of us through the next month, we've got bigger issues than running out of toilet paper.
JoshFann43 asks: Do you think the delay of seasons regardless of sport for high schoolers makes it difficult to where Juniors and seniors making a late push to be high level D1 players or just D1 players at all and maybe even some college players trying to make the pros can't showcase their skills at all for God knows how long?
