GD: This is one of the most common questions I've gotten this week. I went back and read the document the NCAA appeals board sent out at the end of all this and the football recruiting restrictions were not set to take place until the 2020-21 school year. That means the earliest they'd be enforced would be August. Had this spring's calendar been normal, I think you'd have seen Missouri try to split that somewhat evenly between the fall and the spring. But because you're losing so much time in the spring now (yes, everyone else is too), I think you're probably going to have to push a lot of those restrictions off until next spring. My guess at this point is that they have a bigger impact on the 2022 class than they do the 2021 class. Which makes it all the more important to get out and be able to do as much work on the 2022 guys as you can this period. You're almost recruiting two or three classes at once because of the restrictions.