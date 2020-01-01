2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 1st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
the mighty yehti asks: During you time at PM which football recruit has Mizzou lost out on (realistic chance to get) that:1. Initially looked to hurt Mizzou but didn't live up to the hype in college2. Initially didn't seem like a loss to Mizzou but turned out to be a superstar in college.3. One who knew was going to be a play maker in college and you were right.
GD: I'lll try to keep this to guys Missouri actually had somewhat of a shot at. There are plenty of guys like CeeDee Lamb that I'm watching play and remember Missouri was one of his first offers. But there was never any real chance he was going to be a Tiger. So let's go with guys that Missouri was at least in the final group for.
1) I'll go with Ondre Pipkins here. He was just a manchild. He signed with Michigan, didn't do a lot and then eventually transferred I think, but I'm not even sure where he ended up. Honorable mention to the first PowerMizzou meltdown I covered, Chris Brooks. I don't know how much I personally thought it hurt, but I know the board was having conniption fits over it. In the end, it was a loss that didn't hurt Mizzou.
2) Let's stay with the same school. I didn't think Jehu Chesson would end up being the player he was. He had a really nice career for the Wolverines and was drafted by the Chiefs. Not sure if he's still in the league. Honorable mention here would be Marvin McNutt who turned into a really good receiver at Iowa. Neither of those guys exactly qualifies as a "superstar" but both were really good players who had roles here.
3) Adrian Clayborn is the guy I've got to go with here. Ezekiel Elliott is a good answer too, but I'm not sure anybody saw Elliott becoming what he did. Clayborn was a guy that looked like a star and became one. Second one would be Derek Barnett who chose Tennessee over Mizzou and is playing well on Sundays now.
MIZ25! asks: Who is your Superbowl matchup and winner?
GD: I kind of hate to say this out loud for two reasons:
1) I've been conditioned literally my entire life to have the Chiefs rip my soul out in January (and, yes, I do see the irony here when I spend so much time telling you guys not to say Missouri is cursed).
2) I'll be accused with picking my heart and not my head.
That said, I'm going Saints over Chiefs. I'm all in. This team was a penalty and/or a defense that wasn't one of the worst in league history of going to the Super Bowl last year. They're better. The offense hasn't been other worldly yet, but I still think it can be if it needs to be. The thing is, it hasn't needed to be. And while the Ravens are a hell of a team, I trust Patrick Mahomes in that game more than I do Lamar Jackson right now. Having written this, I fully expect the Texans to beat the Chiefs, the Titans to beat the Patriots and the Ravens and me to refuse to watch the rest of the playoffs like a petulant child.
MIZDPT15 asks: There are a lot of "somebodies" on this site. We know there are a handful of people who are open about their identities... former players, people within the AD, etc. Are there many big time donors on here or anyone else you really pay a lot of attention to? Not looking for specifics... just curious what the "behind the scenes" demographics of PowerMizzou really looks like.
GD: Most people who have a serious interest in Mizzou athletics are either on here or know what's posted on here. There are plenty of donors, everyone in the AD is at least aware of what's posted, current and former players and their families read it. But most of the people who REALLY know what's going on don't post. Because posting everything you hear on an Internet message board is an excellent way to not hear what's going on anymore.
Diehard78 asks: You say that you are not like us fans - it was your choice as a professional and I respect that. Was it because you feared you would lose your mind if you did view yourself through the eyes of a Mizzou fan (i.e. Lucy pulling the ball away from Charlie Brown so many times would send you to depression or the looney bin or both) or...was it something else? And HOW can you make this decision - i.e. NOT to be passionate? Could you make the same decision in regards to your Chiefs?
