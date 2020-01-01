GD: I'lll try to keep this to guys Missouri actually had somewhat of a shot at. There are plenty of guys like CeeDee Lamb that I'm watching play and remember Missouri was one of his first offers. But there was never any real chance he was going to be a Tiger. So let's go with guys that Missouri was at least in the final group for.

1) I'll go with Ondre Pipkins here. He was just a manchild. He signed with Michigan, didn't do a lot and then eventually transferred I think, but I'm not even sure where he ended up. Honorable mention to the first PowerMizzou meltdown I covered, Chris Brooks. I don't know how much I personally thought it hurt, but I know the board was having conniption fits over it. In the end, it was a loss that didn't hurt Mizzou.

2) Let's stay with the same school. I didn't think Jehu Chesson would end up being the player he was. He had a really nice career for the Wolverines and was drafted by the Chiefs. Not sure if he's still in the league. Honorable mention here would be Marvin McNutt who turned into a really good receiver at Iowa. Neither of those guys exactly qualifies as a "superstar" but both were really good players who had roles here.

3) Adrian Clayborn is the guy I've got to go with here. Ezekiel Elliott is a good answer too, but I'm not sure anybody saw Elliott becoming what he did. Clayborn was a guy that looked like a star and became one. Second one would be Derek Barnett who chose Tennessee over Mizzou and is playing well on Sundays now.