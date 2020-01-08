GD: It's not really a question we can answer at this time of year. Especially with no bowl practices, there just aren't that many chances or reasons to talk to the coach right now. We asked for something around signing day and got it. I'm assuming we'll have something else coming up pretty soon after the players report back and then another chance after the late signing day. But the real access will be during spring football to see how he sets media policies as far as getting to see and/or report on practice, who we can talk to and how often. I have no idea how it's going to go.