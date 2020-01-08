2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 2nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Bluesfan94 asks: In terms of access (both official and unofficial), how would you compare the first few weeks of the Drink era to the Odom era?
GD: It's not really a question we can answer at this time of year. Especially with no bowl practices, there just aren't that many chances or reasons to talk to the coach right now. We asked for something around signing day and got it. I'm assuming we'll have something else coming up pretty soon after the players report back and then another chance after the late signing day. But the real access will be during spring football to see how he sets media policies as far as getting to see and/or report on practice, who we can talk to and how often. I have no idea how it's going to go.
MizzouJohnny asks: In today's Monday Morning article, you mentioned Montra, Rakestraw, and Luper and then we'd have about 7 spots left. Does this indicate you think those three will end up at Mizzou?
GD: Yes, as of now I'd project all three of them to end up at Mizzou. Rakestraw is the one that I most question because he has a lot of options and because, as I posted the other day, we're hearing David Gibbs is a candidate to be the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
rwehmer asks: Who are your all time Mount Rushmore posters.
GD: Me. Four times.
wehrli_22 asks: What type of access does Power Mizzou have to the football team during the offseason? (Though I realize that P-5 football is a year round task) A player like Trystan Castillo spoke very pointedly about the coaching change, he obviously did that voluntarily as he was headed out of the door. Even though any returning current player would unlikely be critical of the new HC & Staff, are the players available to give comments if they are so inclined?Also, when is the new coaching staff allowed to access the players to start orientation to the new playbook, practice schemes & schedules and the program overview?
