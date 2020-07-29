PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 31st Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 31st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrunkTruman asks: Several commits/players like Carnell, Jones, and Montgomery (if memory serves) have noted that Mizzou has had multiple coaches recruiting them as a positive word on the staff.Is that new to just Mizzou, or is this something the staff is trying out during covid times and maybe onto a new recruiting tactic?
GD: Most staffs will always tell you recruiting is a group effort. There's a coach or two listed as the "lead recruiter" and that's still the case with this staff, but everyone has to play a part in recruiting a kid. That might be a little easier to do now during virtual visits. If a kid is FaceTiming, it's easy to turn the camera to six different coaches and have them say hi and give a little pitch. Probably means a little bit more than it would just passing the phone around. Also, the coaches are all in the same location right now. During normal times, they'd probably be scattered all over the place recruiting kids. Now, you can designate X number of hours a day and say "this is when we're calling kids. The primary guy is going to make the call, but then we're going to pass the phone around or turn the camera to five different guys so he knows we all know him and want him."
mark1960 asks: In your opinion what is the alternatives for MLB, CFB, NFL, NHL, NBA etc. if no covid vaccine happens? Are these entities willing to shut down for multiple years? It seems if you aren't willing to have protocols to push through without a vaccine you could shut sports down for many years.
GD: I don't think anybody's shutting down for multiple years. They're all trying to get some semblance of a season in this year. We'll see if they can. But if they haven't figured out a way to do it by next season, we've got a lot more significant problems than not being able to watch games.
wehrli_22 asks: During the Covid crisis I was able to catch up on my reading and actually expand my reading list. I have cooked and eaten meals at home more often and my wife and I have started taking daily walks. My garage is as clean and organized as it ever has been, my wife watches a mind numbing amount of HGTV daily ... but we are never bored.I tuned into the first three Cardinal games and watched a total of five innings, it couldn't hold my attention and I moved onto something else. Did I unwittingly become immune to the sports bug that I have lived with for 55 years? How is Power Mizzou coping without the athletic competition? How about this ...Power Mizzou recruits 14 gamers, each gamer draws a SEC football team, they play a game against a different team every week until the schedule is completed. Who comes out on top? Would we see a Kentucky v Mississippi State SEC Championship game? Which players would have the best seasons?
