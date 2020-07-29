PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 31st Edition

GD: Most staffs will always tell you recruiting is a group effort. There's a coach or two listed as the "lead recruiter" and that's still the case with this staff, but everyone has to play a part in recruiting a kid. That might be a little easier to do now during virtual visits. If a kid is FaceTiming, it's easy to turn the camera to six different coaches and have them say hi and give a little pitch. Probably means a little bit more than it would just passing the phone around. Also, the coaches are all in the same location right now. During normal times, they'd probably be scattered all over the place recruiting kids. Now, you can designate X number of hours a day and say "this is when we're calling kids. The primary guy is going to make the call, but then we're going to pass the phone around or turn the camera to five different guys so he knows we all know him and want him."