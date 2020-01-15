Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tiger Cruise asks: Why is NCAA Men's basketball the only basketball league in the world that plays two 20 minute halves? Even the NCAA Women's plays four 10 minute quarters. Being in the bonus with 14 minutes left in the game or being in the double bonus with 10+ minutes in a game allows the officiating to control the outcome. When will this change, or will it? Is it really just about getting in that 4, 8, 12, and 16 minute commercial breaks?

GD: I don't really know. I know people have wanted that. It never really has been a thing I've worried about too much. However long they say the game is and however many breaks they take will be what it is. I understand the foul argument so I'm not saying it doesn't have merit, it's just not really something I've spent much time looking into. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. It would be weird though, just because I've gotten so used to basketball being played in two 20-minute halves.

ThadCastle7 asks: Hypothetical scenario. The Royals move out of KC in the next 5 years by the new ownership. Question- Do you think you would slowly become a bit of a Cardinals fan? A lot of Rams fans have converted to Chiefs fans, and a lot KC people have adopted the Blues. I'm not saying right away, and I understand your sports fandom is a lot less as you get older, but say after 10-15 years of KC not having a baseball team, could you see yourself at least being a casual fan of the Cards?Not trying to be weird bringing family into it, but what about your sons? Only reason I ask is they're obviously younger and sports are a whole lot more fun when you have a rooting interest, especially if it's (kind of) local.

GD: I really don't think I'd ever be a fan of another team. I'd probably still watch postseason baseball, but I just overall wouldn't pay that much attention. I watch less and less sports that don't involve my teams as it is. If one left, I'd probably just not watch very much of that sport. Fandom isn't logical. It isn't something you can just turn on and off. I'm a Chiefs and Royals fan because I grew up as one. I'm not really capable of transferring that fandom. Maybe some people are, but I'm really not. I believe there are probably some Rams fans out there who have become Chiefs fans. I believe there are more who just don't watch football or who actively root against the Chiefs more than they used to (at least these are the ones I frequently hear from on Twitter, which we all know is representative of the world at large). I don't think it's a significant number that have transferred their fandom to another team.

rlt002 asks: 1. Is there a "dream job" of yours in the journalism profession you would leave PM for if offered? 2. What do you think the average age is of those on PM? 3. If the Chiefs win, what is the Super Bowl match-up you want to see? Which is best for the Chiefs? 4. Would you rather go to a Super Bowl party or just watch the game at home? 5. Should the Super Bowl be moved to Saturday?

GD: 1) I'm long past a dream job. At one point I wanted to be on Sportscenter. I'm pretty content doing what I'm doing now. Nobody really tells me what to do, I set my own hours, everything's all right. But if you know somebody who wants to pay me more money and still not have anyone who tells me what to do, I'll listen. 2) I really don't have any idea, but my guess would be 35 to 45 on average. That's based on nothing. 3) If the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, I don't care if they have to play the NFC Pro Bowl team. I think the 49ers are a little better team, but I believe the Chiefs would be favored over either. 4) I have no desire to go to the Super Bowl. Football is a better viewing experience on TV. And if the Chiefs ever make a Super Bowl, I don't want to be around a bunch of idiots who either don't care about the game or don't understand it. 5) I like it on Sunday. I get that it would be better for people with real jobs on Saturday. I'm not one of those people. Super Bowl Sunday sounds right to me. I'm too old for things to start changing.

19Tigers98 asks: If you were Patrick Mahomes for a day, what would you do?