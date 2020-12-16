PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 51st Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 51st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
mexicojoe asks: SEC has three football coaching jobs open.Your "prediction" or recommendation as to who gets which job?You can do the same for Illinois if you have time.
GD: Vanderbilt filled its opening on Monday with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, a guy I know absolutely nothing about. The only other opening I know of right now is Auburn (perhaps you were referencing South Carolina, which hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer a week ago). It seems the leaders for the Auburn job at this point are defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. I can't see the logic in paying Gus Malzahn $21 million to go away to hire one of his assistants whose only head coaching experience was a four-year, 9-36 stint at Baylor around the turn of the century. Cristobal has been good at Oregon, going 24-9 in two years plus one game in 2017 and whatever this season has been. I don't know that there's any proof he's better than Malzahn really, but maybe they were just ready to end it. If I were Auburn, I'd probably hire Lane Kiffin, who would recruit his ass off and bother the ever-loving hell out of every Alabama fan in existence every day of his life. Actually, if I were Auburn, I probably wouldn't have fired Malzahn. But nobody asked me.
On Illinois, the name that makes sense to me is Buffalo's Lance Leipold, who was 109-6 (SIX!!!!) at Wisconsin-Whitewater before coming in and making the Bulls a power in the MAC over the last six years.
jrl3m8 asks: 1. Do you know if Nick Bolton is graduating this year, and therefore eligible for the senior bowl? 2. In your 10 Thoughts on Monday, Kyle Trask is no longer on your Heisman ballot; what happened? He seemed like a lock midseason. 3. Last year on a GPITS episode you said you like to give your third place vote to someone you feel is a little under the radar/under appreciated. Did you give any thought to Larry Rountree, and if not, what kind of season would it have taken to get some love?
GD: 1) Bolton isn't graduating in December. He's only been here two-and-a-half years. He also hasn't said he's actually leaving yet.
2) Trask might end up on it. He probably should. I gave the nod for third to Zach Wilson because he's had a hell of a year and I don't think he'll get enough attention for it, but Trask should probably be in the top three. It's not really his fault they lost to LSU. He didn't throw the shoe.
3) I like Larry Rountree a lot. He's 28th in the country in yards per game, 8th in touchdowns and not in the top 100 in yards per carry. He hasn't had anything approaching a Heisman-vote-worthy season, even if I fully admit I often give the third place vote to somebody that probably shouldn't be third.
Gdollins11 asks: Why is the TV camera angle at football games so low? We have the lowest Angle in the SEC and it makes watching the games at home look weird and it’s hard to see the play develop. I’m not saying we need an all 22 angle but look at places like Tenn, A&M, Florida, Georgia... etc. they all have way better views of the field. Can that be changed?
GD: I honestly have no idea. I don't even know where they usually set the camera. Perhaps it's because Mizzou's stadium isn't as tall as others.
Nickduke112 asks: Do you think the success on the football field is the main reason for recruiting success? Or is it more people buying into Drink?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news