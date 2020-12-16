PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 51st Edition

GD: Vanderbilt filled its opening on Monday with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, a guy I know absolutely nothing about. The only other opening I know of right now is Auburn (perhaps you were referencing South Carolina, which hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer a week ago). It seems the leaders for the Auburn job at this point are defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. I can't see the logic in paying Gus Malzahn $21 million to go away to hire one of his assistants whose only head coaching experience was a four-year, 9-36 stint at Baylor around the turn of the century. Cristobal has been good at Oregon, going 24-9 in two years plus one game in 2017 and whatever this season has been. I don't know that there's any proof he's better than Malzahn really, but maybe they were just ready to end it. If I were Auburn, I'd probably hire Lane Kiffin, who would recruit his ass off and bother the ever-loving hell out of every Alabama fan in existence every day of his life. Actually, if I were Auburn, I probably wouldn't have fired Malzahn. But nobody asked me.

On Illinois, the name that makes sense to me is Buffalo's Lance Leipold, who was 109-6 (SIX!!!!) at Wisconsin-Whitewater before coming in and making the Bulls a power in the MAC over the last six years.