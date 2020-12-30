PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 53rd Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 53rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerCruise asks: Do you see any assistant coach turnover this off-season?
GD: The way college football is these days, I think you're always safer betting yes than no. With ten full-time assistants, there's a better chance at least one of them takes another job than doesn't. That may especially be true with three new head coaches in the SEC looking to poach talent that's familiar with the league. I don't have anybody in particular in mind, but it's always possible that someone wants a Mizzou position coach to be a coordinator or something along those lines. And we're not just going to ignore the Ryan Walters thing. I don't believe he's going to get fired, but he was a holdover and if you have any sense you understand if things plateau or don't go well in the next year or two, he'd be the most likely guy to take the fall for that. So he might be a little more open to listening to another job than some of the coaches that were brought to CoMo by Eli Drinkwitz. I'm not saying he leaves, but I think it's at least possible.
wehrli_22 asks: Would there be any financial benefit if Missouri operated a team store on sight at their football and basketball venues? Missouri football has had the same merchandise kiosks for over 50+ years. A team store, even if it was leased out and operated by a merchandise company would surely bring in an additional cash flow. A stand alone building on the concourse behind the block M would allow fans on both sides of the stadium easy access to browse and shop all things Mizzou. Also, a smaller version of a team store could be incorporated near or within the south end zone structure.
GD: I'm pretty sure they have a team store in the North concourse. I know it's open before games. I don't know if it's open during games, but I've seen people in there walking to the stadium before.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: Who is your poster of the year?
