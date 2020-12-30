PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 53rd Edition

GD: The way college football is these days, I think you're always safer betting yes than no. With ten full-time assistants, there's a better chance at least one of them takes another job than doesn't. That may especially be true with three new head coaches in the SEC looking to poach talent that's familiar with the league. I don't have anybody in particular in mind, but it's always possible that someone wants a Mizzou position coach to be a coordinator or something along those lines. And we're not just going to ignore the Ryan Walters thing. I don't believe he's going to get fired, but he was a holdover and if you have any sense you understand if things plateau or don't go well in the next year or two, he'd be the most likely guy to take the fall for that. So he might be a little more open to listening to another job than some of the coaches that were brought to CoMo by Eli Drinkwitz. I'm not saying he leaves, but I think it's at least possible.