Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tigertiger65251 asks: Best guess who starts on offense and defense

GD: I understand this is the type of thing some people like to spend the offseason breaking down, especially when basketball isn't really providing an adequate distraction, but with a brand new coaching staff, I simply don't have any idea. Nick Bolton's going to start. I assume Kobie Whiteside, Josh Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie will. Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie are going to play a lot at running back. Beyond that, pretty much every position is going to be open. This is a brand new head coach who will come in with very few preconceived notions on offense. Just because a guy fit what Barry Odom wanted to do on offense doesn't mean he'll fit what Eli Drinkwitz wants to do. There's probably a little more predictability on defense because three of the five assistant coaches are the same as they were last year, but there will be more open competition in spring this year than probably any other year I've covered simply because Missouri made an outside hire at head coach for the first time in two decades.

mexicojoe asks: Can you explain, or do a podcast with AD rep, the separation of finances between AD dept and University?

GD: More or less, the answer is in your question. They're separate. Missouri's athletic department is self sufficient. It doesn't get money from the University. Whatever money it brings in needs to offset the money it spends (for the most part). That will probably change a little bit over the next couple of years because Alexander Cartwright told us there's a plan in place for a loan that will help mitigate the loss from the postseason revenue the football, baseball and softball teams are forfeiting. But basically, every year, whatever money the athletic department brings in helps pay all of its own expenses. And the AD pays money back to the school every year for tuition and scholarships, facilities usage, utilities and some other things. Many schools, the University helps supplement the AD. That doesn't happen at Missouri. Maybe it should, but that's another conversation.

jdw985 asks: Any guesses at what Mizzou football players could get drafted in 2021? Maybe Nick Bolton if he declares early or Larry Rountree if he returns to his 2018 playing level?

GD:2021? I don't even know who's gonna get drafted in 2020. But Bolton will definitely have a chance if he wants to leave early and I think Tyree Gillespie will too. Rountree and maybe Damon Hazelton and Joshuah Bledsoe seem to be the only other guys with a real shot to me barring some sort of major breakout performance.