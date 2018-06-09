2020 QB target in Texas has ties to Missouri
There has been a lot of Missouri buzz around Ranchview (Tex.) 2020 quarterback target Michael Henderson and rightfully so, he spent the first ten years of his life growing up in the St. Louis area ...
