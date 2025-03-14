Mizzou exits SEC Tournament with loss to Florida

(Photo by Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

The first time the Missouri Tigers matched up with the Florida Gators, the Tigers couldn’t miss and jumped ahead with an early-game run. In the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday, the teams swapped roles. Florida jumped ahead 10-0 just 1:33 into the game and the Tigers never led on the way to a 95-81 Gator win to move the No. 2 seed into the SEC Tournament semifinals as the No. 7-seed Tigers exit with a win and a loss. “We made 30 field goals, 30 field goals is a lot of field goals to make and still lose,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “We just couldn’t overcome their hot shooting and we were always that negative 10 that they started with, we were, that entirety set us back for the 35 minutes, 40 minutes of the game because they came out blazing and did not miss those shots.” The No. 4-ranked Gators shot lights out, making 34-of-55 shots from the field (61.8 percent), 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the free-throw line. The Gators opened the game making five-of-six from the field as they led 12-2. “They shot the heck out of the basketball,” Gates said. “They were shooting 80 percent for a long period of time and it seemed like they wouldn’t miss. There were no mistakes that they made.” A Trent Pierce dunk off a Tony Perkins assist got the Tigers on the board at the 17:14 mark of the first half.

But even without Mark Mitchell, who was ruled out of the game just minutes before game time after exiting Thursday’s matchup in the first half with a knee injury, the Tigers never fell away. “Mark wanted to play,” Gates said. “He wanted to be out there with his team. I did not let him play. I, Coach Gates, did not let Mark Mitchell play.” Missouri went on a 9-0 run with Marques Warrick hitting a 3-pointer from deep behind the left wing, then hitting a free throw before Tamar Bates hit a step-back 3 from the top of the key and and Peyton Marshall added a hook from the post as the freshman played his most minutes (7) since playing 14 against California. The Tigers got within four points when Caleb Grill turned a steal into a fast-break dunk with 8:21 left to cut the Gator lead to 28-24.

But as they would every time the Tigers cut the game close, the Gators responded. Florida immediately bounced back to an 11-point advantage, then built as far as a 14-point lead in the first half before taking a 50-37 lead into halftime. “We did not get the trophy,” Gates said. “We don’t get the opportunity to raise a banner, our Season 3A ends early. We wanted to be here playing on Sunday and we’re not. So we did not accomplish a goal, but as it relates to the silver lining, we’ll see what it does.” Florida controlled the early going in the second half until Missouri cut the lead to 62-56 on a Tony Perkins jumper with 14:23 left. Marshall got involved again with a dunk to bring the Tigers within 64-58.