Looking back: Florida in SEC Tournament

Here’s a chance for some extra thoughts and numbers that couldn’t make it into the initial thoughts or game story last night after the Missouri Tigers’ loss to Florida .

I mentioned this trio in the initial thoughts, but I wanted to dive in a little more.

NCAA Tournaments often have a theme of what wins that year. Last year it was big men with Zach Edey of Purdue, DJ Burns of NC State and Donovan Clingam of UConn all leading their teams to the Final Four with dominant post play.

But more often than not, guards are the standouts leading their teams to big postseason runs.

And the Tigers have three who are really able to take control at times.

I went into the SEC Tournament questioning if Tamar Bates could get back to his production from early in the SEC schedule, when he was aggressive and driving the paint and using that threat to open himself up from 3 all at the same time.

And whether Tony Perkins would step up to play that downhill style of his in key moments.

And whether Ant Robinson could actually stay out of foul trouble when it mattered to the point of being able to impact the game.

We saw the answers for all of those questions against Florida, and it was the second time in a row for Bates and Perkins.

I was encouraged by what came out of that trio yesterday, not to mention a solid performance in limited minutes from T.O. Barrett. If the guards play like that in the tournament, the Tigers should be set up for at least a couple of wins.