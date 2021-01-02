PowerMizzou - 2021 Football Unofficial Scholarship Chart

The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Mizzou fans. It displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2021-2025 Tiger senior classes.

Because the 2020 season did not count against eligibility for anyone, the chart will change this year. Seniors who choose to return for an extra year of eligibility will not count against the overall cap number of 85. We will denote those players in italics on the chart and they will not be included in the position or overall scholarship count. Current commitments, most of whom have signed, will be assumed to be redshirting and listed in the 2025 graduating class for the time being, as will all current freshmen because they did not use a redshirt year or a year of eligibility this season.

Obviously, we do not have answers on all of the current seniors. Grant McKinniss, Markell Utsey, Mike Maetti, Keke Chism, Jamal Brooks and Akial Byers have all said they are coming back. Kobie Whiteside has not officially announced he is returning, but is expected to. Chris Turner has hinted at coming back, but not announced. We have also removed Nick Bolton and Larry Borom, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. We have added Mason Pack, D'ionte Smith, Sean Koetting and Cannon York, walk-ons who have earned scholarships, along with Chance Luper, who is expected to be put on scholarship in his second year. For now, we have left Thalen Robinson and Chris Shearin, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season, on the official count.

Again, we must stress, this is an estimation right now and will change frequently over the next few weeks. It is being compiled simply to provide an idea of what the situation looks like and how many spots Mizzou will have in the 2022 recruiting class.