News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 In-State DL Mekhi Wingo excited for Mizzou offer

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

De Smet (Mo.) defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo is one of the fastest rising 2021 prospects in the St. Louis area and is seeing his recruiting process heat up.The three-star prospect recorded 97 tackle...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}