Mizzou baseball ends season in first round of SEC Tournament

The baseball season has come to an end for the Missouri Tigers, who finish with three conference wins and none against teams other than Texas A&M.

The Tigers entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 16 seed facing No. 8 Alabama in the tournament’s first matchup Tuesday morning and dropped the game 4-1 to end the season 16-39.

The Tigers put up one run in the top of the fourth when Mateo Serna launched a home run over the right-field fence.

Missouri’s offense had chances to add late in the game, with runners on first and third in the seventh and first and second in the eighth, then loaded the bases with an out in the top of the ninth when Brock Daniels singled, Jackson Lovich was hit by a pitch and Pierre Seals grounded into an error, but was unable to cut the deficit after Alabama took the lead in the fourth.

The Tigers ended with eight hits, led by three from Kaden Peer, while Lovich had two, walked and was hit by a pitch. Serna had the lone extra-base hit with his home run, while Tyler Macon, Daniels and Keegan Knutson all singled.

Alabama jumped ahead with two runs in the fourth, then added a run in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Sam Horn started on the mound for the Tigers and threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and five walks, while striking out two.

Horn escaped a bases-loaded job in the third with a strikeout to exit with the Tigers in front 1-0.

Wil Libbert came on and fired the rest of the game. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out two.