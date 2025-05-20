The week that was: May 12-18

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.
So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
Kenny opened the week with a recruiting mailbag on Monday, then wrote about Jacob Peeler making a strong first impression with Cam Wade.
I also wrote about how the Tigers are dealing with uncertainty, mainly focusing on football.
Kenny added a story about Derek Nicholson keeping Mizzou near the top for Keenan Harris, then wrote about emerging 2026 recruit Jaydon Avery getting an offer.
I wrote about Eliah Drinkwitz talking about the linebacker group, then Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Wednesday.
Kenny then wrote about PJ MacFarlane setting an official visit.
I added the second version of my series on the biggest changes for Mizzou opponents this season.
Kenny then wrote about the Tigers rekindling their interest with CBC defensive back Nick McClellan, then he added a story about the ramifications of D’Montae Times decommiting.
I wrote about Cayden Green becoming the veteran presence on the offensive line, then Kenny added a story about Evan Goodwin enjoying the competitive nature of Mizzou coach Brandon Jones.
Here is our story from when Al Davis stepped down, and the ensuing decommitment of Anthony Kennedy Jr.
Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Saturday, and a story about Jacob Yoro’s development plan standing out for Kamauri Whitfield.
Men's Basketball
I talked with skills coach Dexter Gooding for a story on Caleb Grill as he prepares for a pro career.
Kenny added a story about Trent Perry assessing recruiting after coaching changes.
The Tigers added Griffin McHone as Director of Basketball Operations on Saturday.
Women's Basketball
I wrote about Kellie Harper forming a family on her staff.
Baseball
The Tigers finished the regular season with a series against Mississippi State.
Here is my game story from Game 1, here is the story from Game 2 and here is the story from Game 3.
I also wrote about Cayden Nicoletto and his long road from Australia to Missouri and what is next for Mizzou baseball.
I finished up the regular season with a photo gallery from the game.
Wrestling
The Tigers added Mizzou legend Keegan O’Toole to the coaching staff on Monday.
Track & Field
The Tigers went to Lexington, Ky., for the SEC Outdoor Championships from Thursday through Saturday. The men took 15th with 14 total points, while the women took 12th with 28 points.
I’ll run through each day’s top-10 finishes.
- On Thursday, the women had 11 points, led by Valentina Barrios, who placed second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 190-feet, 11-inches for a school record and second place overall.
Monica Wanjiku took sixth in the women’s 10,000-meter run with a time of 34:29.76, and Morgan Cannon took 10th in the women’s javelin with a heave of 158-6.
On the men’s side, Callan Saldutto led the way with a fifth-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 234-1, while Sam Innes took seventh in the hammer throw with a toss of 220-3.
- On Friday, the Tigers had their best performance as Kristi Perez-Snyman claimed the program’s first conference women’s high jump title by clearing a school record 6-2.75. Perez-Snyman won the ninth individual SEC outdoor title in Mizzou women’s history and the second in as many years after Euphenie Andre won the 2024 title in triple jump.
Claudina Diaz followed Perez-Snyman with a fifth-place finish in the high jump at 6-0.5.
On the men’s side, Elijah Limo took fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal record of 8:52.53, while Joshua Allison was seventh at 8:56.13. Ethan Lee added a 10th-place finish in the 1,500-meter run prelim with a time of 3:47.96.
- On Saturday, Ames Burton led the way for the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in the women’s discus with a toss of 178-6.
On the men’s side, Skylar Coffey took eighth in the men’s discus with a toss of 189-4, while Tarique George was next with a personal record of 188-11 for ninth.
Sterling Scott took eighth in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 51-4.25.
Any competitors that rank in the top 48 marks in the region in their events will move on to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships West Region Preliminary Round at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas, on May 28-31.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.