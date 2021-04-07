PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 14th Edition

GD : Jordan Spieth is going to be the popular pick, but I don't see it. Dustin Johnson will be there on Sunday and Jon Rahm probably will be too. But I'm going with Justin Thomas to break through at a major adding to his win at the Players earlier this year. A little more off the radar, give me Abraham Ancer and Scottie Scheffler to compete.

GD: Tiger winning in 2019 tops the list. One of the more incredible sports stories we've ever seen and, now, almost certainly his last major. The rest of the top five would be Sergio Garcia breaking through, Phil Mickelson winning his first, Jack Nicklaus in 1986 and Greg Norman gagging and getting run down by Nick Faldo. The one that will immediately top all of these is when I eventually get to go for the first time.

On the transfer portal, the top picks would be Walker Kessler from North Carolina and Tanner Groves from Eastern Washington, but there's no indication Missouri is involved at all. As far as guys that might be a little more realistic, I'd check on Liam Roberts from Minnesota who entered the portal yesterday.

With the assistants, we haven't even reached the point where a lot of that starts happening yet. Usually, a lot of movement happens right after the Final Four, which just ended two nights ago. In many cases, the coaches are all going to that event and that's where a lot of job talk happens. Obviously it didn't this year. But I don't think we're to the point where most coaching staffs are definitely set for next year. I'm not saying I expect changes. If I had to guess I'd say there won't be any. But Cornell Mann's name has come up for the Central Michigan job and there's still plenty of time for things to happen.