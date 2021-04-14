PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 15th Edition

GD: I think most of us agree free agency and the ability of players to have some control over what happens to them is a good thing. Maybe a few people want to go back to baseball in the 1910's when you were the property of whatever team signed you until that team decided to trade you to the Yankees, but for the most part, I think we all agree that it's better to have players treated as human beings rather than pieces of property.

I do understand what you're saying. It's fun to cheer for a guy or a group of guys who has been on your team for a long time. You form more of a connection with people like that. I grew up a Royals fan and it meant something that George Brett and Frank White played their entire careers there. It put them on a little bit of a different level than the guys who came from somewhere else or went somewhere else. But ultimately, I think we cheer for the clothes. If Missouri goes to a Final Four (not a prediction, just an extreme example) thanks to a roster made up of more transfers than "home grown" recruits who were signed out of high school, you're not going to like that team or enjoy that run any less. There's definitely something to what you're saying about forming a connection, but winning trumps the connection.

There's no going back on this. I don't think the transfer portal is ever going to be as crazy as it is this year (as of Tuesday I heard there were nearly 1400 basketball players in it), but it's never going back to the way it used to be. All things considered, that's a positive in my mind. It's like any other change. Eventually, we'll get used to it and it will just be the way it is. We're getting closer every year to the point where people just think of Missouri as being in the SEC and that's the way it is and has been. Obviously, that's a pretty recent change so there are plenty of us who remember the Big 12 and even the Big Eight, but in ten years, there are going to be a whole lot of fans who only know about those conferences because they've heard about them from their parents and grandparents. To them, Missouri has always been an SEC program. It's a change and people generally don't like change at the beginning, but we usually end up getting used to it.

The other part is the players. I don't think they try any less hard than they used to. Maybe Missouri basketball as a concept means less to the players on the team now than some of the guys we grew up watching who had a little more sweat equity in it, but I don't think they give any less effort. If you're playing sports at this level, you want to win, regardless of what jersey you put on before the game. And ultimately, that's the goal for everyone.