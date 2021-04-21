PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 16th Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 16th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
CoachChrisCharles asks: Should Mizzou go after Tre Mitchell from UMASS?
GD: Sure. 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, has averaged 18 and 7.2 boards over two seasons. Seems to fit the bill. Of course, he fits the bill for a whole lot of teams. Just reading through some tweets I've seen South Carolina and Florida State mentioned as potential leaders. I don't have any indication at this point Missouri has been involved. If there's a chance, absolutely it makes sense. But I don't know that there's a chance.
tigerfever00 asks: Did you watch the Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight? What’s wrong with our society when a event like that gets over 1.3 MILLION pay-per view buys? (Good for Mr. Askren to get whatever amount of money he made on this)
GD: I did not and it appears I didn't miss anything. I don't tell anyone else what they should or should not like. For those that enjoy boxing or MMA, that's great. Watch away. Neither of them appeal all that much to me.
PolsTiger asks: If you had to compare Drink to a current college basketball coach who would it be? If you had to compare Zo to a current college football coach who would it be?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news