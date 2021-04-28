PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 17th Edition

GD : I'm going to assume this question is being asked simply to provide me another opportunity to say in a public forum that I have not seen the movie Roadhouse. And then to compound it by saying that I have not seen the Family Guy Roadhouse episode. Public shaming shall proceed. Just for good measure, you can add in the fact that I had to Google Amanda Nunes to know who she was (I'm actually the least ashamed of that one).

GD: I'm sure they've done some prep work for it. A name, image and likeness bill has been introduced in the state legislature (you can read it here if you so desire). I don't know exactly where it stands as far as approval, when it would go into effect, etc, but it has been introduced. I know this is a hot topic, but I'm just not as sure it's going to be as earth-shattering as far as the actual games and competitive balance as a lot of people think. As long as there have been rules in sports, there have been people trying to skirt them. That won't end with NIL. Loopholes will be found, salary caps will be undermined and people in and around college athletics will still cheat. Those who do it the most effectively without getting caught will have an advantage. But that's already happening. And has always been happening. The one thing I like the most about NIL is that at least we can stop deluding ourselves into the idea we are watching "amateur" athletics. At least in the two sports most of us are interested in, college sports hasn't been an "amateur" endeavor for a LONG time.