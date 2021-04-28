PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 17th Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 17th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TigerinCincy asks: What's better: Roadhouse or the Family Guy "Roadhouse" episode?Edit: Bonus Question since the mailbag seems light... Who would you rather fight: Dalton from Roadhouse or Amanda Nunes?
GD: I'm going to assume this question is being asked simply to provide me another opportunity to say in a public forum that I have not seen the movie Roadhouse. And then to compound it by saying that I have not seen the Family Guy Roadhouse episode. Public shaming shall proceed. Just for good measure, you can add in the fact that I had to Google Amanda Nunes to know who she was (I'm actually the least ashamed of that one).
Anyway, maybe there will be some questions I can at least pretend to be able to answer.
tsjones76 asks: Do you know if Jim Sterk and the Compliance Department have done any work in preparation for the day athletes are able to earn money on their image/likeness or for regular offseason jobs? I have to imagine compliance will be under a great deal of pressure to monitor athletes’ income in order to stay in compliance with NCAA rules.
GD: I'm sure they've done some prep work for it. A name, image and likeness bill has been introduced in the state legislature (you can read it here if you so desire). I don't know exactly where it stands as far as approval, when it would go into effect, etc, but it has been introduced. I know this is a hot topic, but I'm just not as sure it's going to be as earth-shattering as far as the actual games and competitive balance as a lot of people think. As long as there have been rules in sports, there have been people trying to skirt them. That won't end with NIL. Loopholes will be found, salary caps will be undermined and people in and around college athletics will still cheat. Those who do it the most effectively without getting caught will have an advantage. But that's already happening. And has always been happening. The one thing I like the most about NIL is that at least we can stop deluding ourselves into the idea we are watching "amateur" athletics. At least in the two sports most of us are interested in, college sports hasn't been an "amateur" endeavor for a LONG time.
SanFranciscoTiger asks: Are you surprised that Cuonzo Martin has not made any changes to his staff over the offseason? Is that a product of Covid/budget or does he really just have complete trust in his staff?
