PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 2nd Edition

GD : Two guys in football immediately jump to mind. One, we had his name misspelled in our database on signing day and the other we had legitimately never heard of on signing day.

GD: Both went on to be all-conference players and all-Americans in some places. They are among the best players at their positions in school history. Missouri found Alexander when it went to Marlin on a recruiting trip for his quarterback. It caused barely a ripple when he committed and he was great immediately. With Harris, Missouri had an extra scholarship laying around and took a chance to offer it to Harris a few days before signing day in 2013. When Mizzou tweeted out the signing, we had to furiously start searching to even know who he was. Both incredible stories.

On the basketball side of things, nobody immediately jumps out quite like that, but I'd say the one that comes to mind is Matt Lawrence. It became a legendary thing that Lawrence was coming to Missouri on an academic scholarship (which wasn't true). Nobody seemed quite sure why Mizzou took him. He went on to score more than 1,000 points and become a starter and key player on a 31-win, Elite Eight team.