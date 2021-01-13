PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 2nd Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 2nd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
HDG1 asks: In your time with PM, who was the most undervalued recruit? In other words who was the biggest overachiever relative to his ranking in both football and basketball? Thanks!
GD: Two guys in football immediately jump to mind. One, we had his name misspelled in our database on signing day and the other we had legitimately never heard of on signing day.
GD: Both went on to be all-conference players and all-Americans in some places. They are among the best players at their positions in school history. Missouri found Alexander when it went to Marlin on a recruiting trip for his quarterback. It caused barely a ripple when he committed and he was great immediately. With Harris, Missouri had an extra scholarship laying around and took a chance to offer it to Harris a few days before signing day in 2013. When Mizzou tweeted out the signing, we had to furiously start searching to even know who he was. Both incredible stories.
On the basketball side of things, nobody immediately jumps out quite like that, but I'd say the one that comes to mind is Matt Lawrence. It became a legendary thing that Lawrence was coming to Missouri on an academic scholarship (which wasn't true). Nobody seemed quite sure why Mizzou took him. He went on to score more than 1,000 points and become a starter and key player on a 31-win, Elite Eight team.
mexicojoe asks: Last two All American O Lineman from Missouri were?What was their ranking as a recruit?
GD: Mizzou has had two consensus all-American offensive linemen in school history: Rob Riti in 1999 and John Clay in 1986. Both pretty much predated recruiting rankings.
Carnell75 asks: Assuming a similar defense to what was previously installed what position group benefits the most from the continuity. What position group stands to lose the most. Lastly, with what the roster is comprised of currently what defense would you suggest Mizzou ran?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news