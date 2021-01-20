PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 3rd Edition

GD: I don't think we needed to see Alabama to know that the offensive line is important. Missouri's line was better last year than we thought it would be. Getting Mike Maetti back and bringing Case Cook back helps, as does the addition of transfer EJ Ndoma-Ogar, who I would expect to be in position to play early. You'd like a little more depth on the line and I don't think another transfer is out of the question. I don't think the line is good enough to play in the SEC title game next year, but I don't think that's a realistic goal for Mizzou in 2021. It's not going to happen overnight. The line will be an important spot in the 2022 class.