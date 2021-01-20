PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 3rd Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 3rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
TrueSon1994 asks: Seeing how Bama manhandled teams all year with their OL are we concerned with the Lack at OL and the lack of recruits at the moment? I feel like the '13 Mizzou team had that amazing OL and it makes a difference. Hard to pass and run without those big men up front.
GD: I don't think we needed to see Alabama to know that the offensive line is important. Missouri's line was better last year than we thought it would be. Getting Mike Maetti back and bringing Case Cook back helps, as does the addition of transfer EJ Ndoma-Ogar, who I would expect to be in position to play early. You'd like a little more depth on the line and I don't think another transfer is out of the question. I don't think the line is good enough to play in the SEC title game next year, but I don't think that's a realistic goal for Mizzou in 2021. It's not going to happen overnight. The line will be an important spot in the 2022 class.
johnston09 asks: How excited are you to watch how Tennessee's coaching search unfolds?
GD: The world is a better (worse?) place when Tennessee is conducting a coaching search. I'm not sure how great this one will be because I think there's a pretty good chance they just name Kevin Steele the coach to try to wade through the river of ---- they're about to go through over the next few years. But we can hope they go through an extended search and Clay Travis and VolTwitter get involved again.
jrl3m8 asks: Do the 11 mid-year enrollees all count towards last year's class? Or can early enrollees count for this class as well? Are you limited in how many early enrollees you can have dependent on the previous year's class?
