PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 4th Edition

GD: Nothing specific really. The bulk of the 2021 class has signed (funny how programs make that work now, get all the kids locked in before the assistants start freely moving about across the country). There are a handful of spots left and I suppose Walters leaving could have an impact on a secondary player like Jadarrius Perkins, but other than that I'm not sure it changes much this year. It's impossible to say that it doesn't impact anyone in the 2022 class because I'm sure there are some guys out there who it will, but again, I just don't see anything significant changing. Maybe Steve Wilks and Jethro Franklin miss some guys Walters and Haley would have gotten, but at the same time they'll target other ones that the previous coaches might not have landed. It will all balance out. I did read a story that Walters has reached out to current Mizzou commit Isaac Thompson since making the move, but I don't get the impression Thompson is one that's real likely to look around.