PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 4th Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 4th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
BlueSox42 asks: Do you see any potential recruiting impact with Haley and Walters leaving the staff?
GD: Nothing specific really. The bulk of the 2021 class has signed (funny how programs make that work now, get all the kids locked in before the assistants start freely moving about across the country). There are a handful of spots left and I suppose Walters leaving could have an impact on a secondary player like Jadarrius Perkins, but other than that I'm not sure it changes much this year. It's impossible to say that it doesn't impact anyone in the 2022 class because I'm sure there are some guys out there who it will, but again, I just don't see anything significant changing. Maybe Steve Wilks and Jethro Franklin miss some guys Walters and Haley would have gotten, but at the same time they'll target other ones that the previous coaches might not have landed. It will all balance out. I did read a story that Walters has reached out to current Mizzou commit Isaac Thompson since making the move, but I don't get the impression Thompson is one that's real likely to look around.
KWMizzou asks: Despite a lot of season left, is it a two coach race for SEC Coach of the Year? Nate Oats and Cuonzo?
GD: It's probably a little early to say that, but honestly, it may be a one coach race. Alabama is halfway through the conference schedule undefeated, already with a sweep of Kentucky, a beatdown of LSU and a win at Tennessee. Every other team in the league has at least three losses. It will be virtually impossible for Alabama not to win the regular season title at this point. I don't see how that doesn't win Oats the award. Bama was expected to be solid (fifth in the league's preseason poll), but wasn't expected to run away and hide from everyone else by February 1. Missouri and Mississippi State have been the two biggest overachievers in terms of preseason expectations, but I think the Tide would have to collapse for Oats not to win it.
SandiaTiger asks: On the academic side word has come from Mun Choi that things are to be back to normal in the Fall - all classes in-seat, back in regular classrooms. Is there anything coming from the AD to expect the same for sports in the Fall?
