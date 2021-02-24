PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 8th Edition

GD: Obviously this can't be narrowed down to one. There are too many. Here's a list of sports movies I will almost always watch at least some of if they are on:

Tin Cup, Major League, Field of Dreams, Miracle, Happy Gilmore, Talladega Nights, Remember the Titans, Rocky IV (it's by far the best Rocky movie, fight me), Secretariat, A League of Their Own, Eight Men Out.

Here are some others that I wouldn't nominate for best sports movie, but that I definitely like and should be on the list of movies to watch if we reach the end of Netflix, Amazon, etc. before we can resume normal life: Rudy, Dodgeball, The Rookie, White Men Can't Jump, Bull Durham, The Natural, The Sandlot, The Karate Kid (was definitely my favorite movie until I was probably in college), Friday Night Lights (the TV show is better and the book is better than both), Million Dollar Baby, Hoop Dreams, Moneyball, The Wrestler.

That should keep you busy for a few weeks.