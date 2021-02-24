PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 8th Edition

2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 8th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
rmotigers asks: What is the best sports movie?
GD: Obviously this can't be narrowed down to one. There are too many. Here's a list of sports movies I will almost always watch at least some of if they are on:
Tin Cup, Major League, Field of Dreams, Miracle, Happy Gilmore, Talladega Nights, Remember the Titans, Rocky IV (it's by far the best Rocky movie, fight me), Secretariat, A League of Their Own, Eight Men Out.
Here are some others that I wouldn't nominate for best sports movie, but that I definitely like and should be on the list of movies to watch if we reach the end of Netflix, Amazon, etc. before we can resume normal life: Rudy, Dodgeball, The Rookie, White Men Can't Jump, Bull Durham, The Natural, The Sandlot, The Karate Kid (was definitely my favorite movie until I was probably in college), Friday Night Lights (the TV show is better and the book is better than both), Million Dollar Baby, Hoop Dreams, Moneyball, The Wrestler.
That should keep you busy for a few weeks.
midmofa asks: Regarding upcoming sec tournament in Nashville, Predict date and time of Mizzou’s first sec tournament game and, should they win, second game.
GD: I'm glad I waited until Wednesday morning to write this because I would have answered it differently before the loss to Ole Miss than I will after it. The loss to the Rebels pretty much eliminated Missouri from a top four seed. I've got those going to, in order, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and LSU. I have the Tigers going 1-1 (beating A&M, losing to Florida), which would leave them 8-8. It's kind of hard to predict games that may or may not happen. My scenario has Missouri as the 7 seed which would put them in the 7 p.m. time slot on Thursday and Friday, March 11-12. If they're the six seed, they get the 9 p.m. game, if they're the 8, they play at noon. Here's the entire bracket.
AFFalcon asks: Has there been any discussion about allowing tailgating and attendance for football games? Have they mentioned any goals that needed to be met before allowing these things?
