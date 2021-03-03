PowerMizzou - 2021 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 9th Edition

GD : Maybe. I've not talked to Cody Brown. Nobody on my staff has yet been able to talk to Cody Brown. So I'm not going to make a prediction that is worth absolutely nothing. He certainly got Mizzou fans' hearts fluttering on Tuesday morning.

GD : Does he commit? It's possible. I've heard a fair amount about Miami and UCF. Michigan seems to be getting some mention. We're trying to get in touch with him and find out what we can. Missouri would make some sense. Tyler Badie and Elijah Young seem to be pretty similar backs. Brown would be more of a Larry Rountree change of pace to throw in there. That's not something I think the Tigers have on the roster. Stay tuned.

GD: I don't mean to be the wet blanket, but let's slow down for a second. First of all, while I would fully expect Sam Horn to sign with Missouri, he hasn't. Tyler Macon hasn't played in a year and a half. Brady Cook has taken 20 snaps in college Even Connor Bazelak, while off to a heck of a start, has things he can improve (for example, he has seven career touchdown passes). So I'm gonna call "unprecedented depth and talent" a relatively significant overstatement at this time.

In the 2005 season, Missouri had Brad Smith, Chase Daniel and Chase Patton all in the room. That means they had the most productive offensive player in school history backed up by the most prolific passer in school history backed up by the four-star who was supposed to lead the home town school to glory before heading off to the NFL. This room ain't that one quite yet.

Now, I understand why you're excited. I get the optimism. It's warranted.

Let's say this: The likelihood is that either Macon or Horn is never going to start a game. Throw Cook in there and it's probable that two of those three never start a game. Which is fine. It's the nature of the quarterback position. In addition to locking up his guy in the 2022 class, now Eli Drinkwitz is going to turn his attention to getting his guy in 2023. And he'll start out by setting his sights on a four- or five-star who will be the next apple of everyone's eye.

Ideally, you can be Alabama and have guys like Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones be willing to wait their turn for one year as a starter. Reality is, that usually doesn't happen unless the player knows that one year is going to be a shot at a ring (see Justin Fields transferring away from UGA). You'd always like to have at least two quarterbacks on the roster you feel very good about, but the truth is, it's pretty tough to have three because one of them has probably already transferred by that point.