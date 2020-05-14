Following the 2020-21 season, Missouri will lose at least six scholarship players from the roster (here is the full chart). That means the Tigers have at least a half dozen spots open in the 2021 class. As of now, according to Rivals.com, Cuonzo Martin has offered 19 players in the class. We run through them all, including any updates on where Mizzou might stand. We would expect at least two spots in this class to be used on transfers or junior college players. That means of the list below--or any other high school targets who might emerge--we would think the Tigers have room for about four.

ALREADY COMMITTED

Brookshire committed just a couple of days after picking up a Tiger offer. After being that decisive, it would be very surprising if anything were to change his mind.

GUARDS

In a Q&A with Corey Evans in late March, Hardy talked about a lot of schools and Missouri wasn't one of them. Things can always change, but as of now it looks like Hardy is looking elsewhere.

When the Tigers initially offered Sallis, he wasn't a national name. He is now with about 20 offers, including one he picked up from North Carolina last week. Sallis has visited Columbia. Sallis hasn't said much so it's tough to assess exactly where the Tigers stand, but there is plenty of competition.

Chandler recently released a top five of Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Not a lot of reason to think a Chicago kid committed to a Chicago school is going to look around.

Missouri has been active in Michigan. Akins was one of the first Michigan targets and of all of them is maybe Missouri's most realistic shot here. But it seems unlikely he's going to leave the state. He also recently mentioned Northwestern and DePaul as schools recruiting him hard, along with Mizzou. We'll have more from Akins later on Thursday.

We don't have a great idea of where the Tigers stand in this one, but geography is likely working against them. With offers from quite a few teams in the southeast, it may be tough to draw him to Columbia. Cleveland has already taken an official visit to Florida State and an unofficial to Auburn earlier this year.

On the surface, Bates is exactly the type of prospect Missouri needs to land. He is a local player with largely regional competition, a top 100 guy, but not in the elite range where everyone in the country is on him. But he recently announced he will be transferring to IMG Academy and that could change things. Bates has been to Mizzou before. He took a visit to Creighton in the fall and has offers from Kansas and Kansas State, plus a former teammate playing at Northwestern. When recruiting opens back up, it will be interesting to see where Bates uses his official visits.

Roper committed to Northwestern ten days ago.

Miller is just starting to emerge as a major prospect. The Tigers offered in late February. Since then, USC, UCLA and LSU have jumped in. At this point, it's tough to handicap Missouri's chances.

The younger brother of current Tiger, Kobe Brown, Kaleb was on Missouri's radar earlier than most. He is up to 14 offers with more possibly coming. While the familiarity with the program is a positive for Missouri, Brown's father indicated it isn't a sure thing the younger brother will want to follow the same path.

Missouri is trying to make a move with Bufkin, but as seems to be the case with many Michigan prospects, the in-state schools are going to be tough to beat. We just spoke with Bufkin's coach this week.

Click here to shop online now

573tees.com is an online apparel shop for all things Mid-Missouri. Expressing yourself has never been easier with one of our pre-designed print-on-demand t-shirts, hats and hoodies or a customized one just for you for any occasion. As a powermizzou.com member save 20% on your next T-Shirt by clicking here: POWERMIZZOU DISCOUNT

FORWARDS

Washington hasn't made any public comments in a long time, but last fall he had started talking about Xavier and Georgia standing out. He has visited Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Tulane as well. Without much mention of Mizzou, it's tough to think the Tigers are a factor here.

Hopkins committed to Louisville six months ago and nothing has happened to indicate there will be any change.

Michigan kid committed to Michigan State. Sound familiar?

Branham is a priority for in-state Ohio State. He had also talked about visiting Alabama and Xavier prior to the recruiting shutdown. Not much reason to think Missouri is really in the mix here.

Joplin is Missouri's most recent offer and is starting to gain some attention. With the offer just happening and no visits possible for the foreseeable future, it's tough to assess the chances, but Missouri is in the mix for Joplin. He fits the profile of a guy the Tigers should be able to remain in contention for and grab a visit from. We talked to Joplin earlier this week.

CENTERS

Holmgren is the No. 4 player in the country. He can go just about anywhere. We do not believe he will go to Missouri.