Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 OL picks up Mizzou offer during visit

Ajyahotwg7sr7ehhkqsk
Jager Burton
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Frederick Douglass (Ky.) offensive guard Jager Burton is an emerging prospect that has already picked up seven offers from the likes of Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}