2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 15th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Barry Throat-Em asks: Would you vote to move the opening kickoff to Thursday or leave it as is?
GD: The truth is, personally, I don't care. I'll cover the game when they play it. Having it on Thursday night means I actually get to watch some other games so that might be cool. But if you're asking from a Mizzou perspective, yeah, I'd move it. On Saturday, there are going to be like 60 games to compete with. On Thursday, there might be three. And it's not like the attendance in the stadium has been so stellar you're going to kill that by moving it to Thursday. More people paying attention to your program is good. People will watch Mizzou/Louisiana Tech on Thursday. Most of them won't on Saturday.
Kwho13 asks: Rank in your order of things you wanna see.National championship in Mizzou basketball, national championship in Mizzou football, Chiefs SB win, Royals WS title, death penalty for kU basketball, no more childish fighting from people on the message board, no more talk of where ppl in St. Louis went to high school.
GD: From a business perspective:
1) Mizzou football title
2) Mizzou basketball title
3) Kansas death penalty
4) The rest don't matter
From a personal perspective, the last two.
Jami9700 asks: Who is the starting QB for the homecoming game?
