2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 15th Edition

GD: The truth is, personally, I don't care. I'll cover the game when they play it. Having it on Thursday night means I actually get to watch some other games so that might be cool. But if you're asking from a Mizzou perspective, yeah, I'd move it. On Saturday, there are going to be like 60 games to compete with. On Thursday, there might be three. And it's not like the attendance in the stadium has been so stellar you're going to kill that by moving it to Thursday. More people paying attention to your program is good. People will watch Mizzou/Louisiana Tech on Thursday. Most of them won't on Saturday.