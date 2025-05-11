Mizzou baseball completes sweep

Three in a row is called a winning streak.

And that’s what the Missouri Tigers have for the first time this season after completing a sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies with a dominant 10-1 performance on Sunday.

The Tigers had won two games in a row four times this season, but never reached a third until they took a trip to College Station to play the preseason No. 1 team.

The offense got to work early Sunday with Jackson Lovich sending his 11th home run of the season out to right field to lead off the game before Cayden Nicoletto singled through the right side of the infield, moved to second when Chris Patterson was hit by a pitch and scored on a Kaden Peer single through the left side.

The Tigers held a 2-0 lead until the top of the third when Lovich led off the frame with a triple to left center and scored on a Pierre Seals single through the right side of the infield to advance to a 3-0 margin.

Texas A&M got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, but it was all Tigers the rest of the way.

A run scored in the fifth when Jedier Hernandez doubled to left center, moved to third on a Tyler Macon sacrifice bunt and scored on a Seals single to right.

Three more went up on the board in the sixth when Peer and Mateo Serna both walked, then Keegan Knutson singled to load the bases.

After two outs, a balk brough home Peer and a Lovich double down the right-field line brought in Knutson and Serna.

Then another three went up in the seventh as Nicoletto and Patterson singled, Peer doubled to score Nicoletto, Serna singled to score Patterson and Knutson singled to score Peer.

Ten runs was way more than enough for the newly resurgent Tiger pitching.

Wil Libbert started and put up 5.0 strong innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks, while striking out five to earn the win.

Josh McDevitt then came on with a 4-1 lead and fired 4.0 scoreless innings to earn the save, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Lovich ended a single away from the cycle as he went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and a home run. He had three RBI and two runs scored. Peer went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to go with a walk.

Seals was 2-for-5 with two RBI, while Nicoletto was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Knutson was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Patters was 1-for-4 with a run scored, while Serna was 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored and Hernandez was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

The Tigers had 15 total hits, while holding Texas A&M to two.