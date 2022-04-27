2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 17th Edition

GD: I don't know exactly what's allowed because it changes all the time. But the players will get back some time around the first of June and they'll start back up with conditioning and workouts with the strength staff (which never really stop). They can have a limited number of offseason hours with coaches, I want to say somewhere around eight hours, but the strength workouts may be included with that. What can't be legislated is players just voluntarily getting together to do things. I know the linemen often do this as do quarterbacks and skill position players. A few summers ago, I used to see a good number of quarterbacks, receivers and DBs at Rock Bridge working out together on the field. No coaches are present, but that's when your team leaders take over and lead workouts on their own. Because everyone in college sports always follows the rules, I'm sure none of what goes on in those workouts is ever relayed to the coaches.