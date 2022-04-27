2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 17th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Guide on 50 asks: Summer football workouts: when do they start, how long do they last, what is permitted, officially and unofficially?
GD: I don't know exactly what's allowed because it changes all the time. But the players will get back some time around the first of June and they'll start back up with conditioning and workouts with the strength staff (which never really stop). They can have a limited number of offseason hours with coaches, I want to say somewhere around eight hours, but the strength workouts may be included with that. What can't be legislated is players just voluntarily getting together to do things. I know the linemen often do this as do quarterbacks and skill position players. A few summers ago, I used to see a good number of quarterbacks, receivers and DBs at Rock Bridge working out together on the field. No coaches are present, but that's when your team leaders take over and lead workouts on their own. Because everyone in college sports always follows the rules, I'm sure none of what goes on in those workouts is ever relayed to the coaches.
wehrli_22 asks: If you were on the newly formed Fan Advisory Council what would you bring to the table as a priority?
GD: When people ask about the fan experience, I always have to plead ignorance. In the last 20 years, I've been to exactly one college football game as a fan and that was at Notre Dame. The last Mizzou game I attended that I wasn't working was in Boulder, CO. I don't remember the exact year, but I know Justin Smith played. So I don't know. My experience at games (and I haven't been at a game at Faurot in person since Eli Drinkwitz was named head coach) just isn't the same. As long as there's something to drink in the press box and most of the players we ask for show up to do interviews, I'm good. I'm not trying to dodge your question, it's just that my opinion here isn't valid.
Dustin16 asks: I just read that it looks like Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter has been accepted. If for whatever reason he decided to shut down Twitter, what would that do to journalism. Would you like it?
