Said and unsaid: Eliah Drinkwitz at March 1 practice

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz met with the media after spring practice No. 2 on Saturday, here are a few of his quotes that stood out and what I think went unsaid in them. I think there will be two editions of this story, with the next coming tomorrow. He talked about a lot and I don’t want this to be 1,500 words.

(Photo by Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

When asked about seeing new players in person after watching them on tape

What Drinkwitz said: “We’ve got a ton of new guys here, right? Between early enrollee freshmen and then transfers and so, you know, it’s important for us. You know, spring is all about individual player development, it’s all about growth and so not to try to put too much pressure on themselves to come out here. … I told them, today should be the worst day you are as a Missouri football player, because it’s your first day and you’re unsure of everything. From this point on, it’s about growing and getting better.” What went unsaid: There are 28 new players already on roster with more freshmen to come in the summer. That’s a ton of new faces and a lot of them are going to be relied upon heavily early on. It’s been all of two practices, so there’s no way for even the coaching staff to fully know what they have, but there’s a lot of talent that joined the Tigers this offseason and you should expect to see a lot of new faces on the field regularly come fall.

When asked about Darris Smith returning from injury

What Drinkwitz said: “Darris is out there right now, he’s going through what he can. Again, he’s one of those we want to be really cautious just because of his length and speed and twitch and so everything’s on track, but we limit the contact that we can have. He’s going through individual, he’s doing all the non-contact stuff that he can.” What went unsaid: The Tigers have the potential to have an incredible edge rusher room and Smith could be a big part of that, but coming off a very serious injury, he’s going to need time to get back up to speed. I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to not see a ton of him in spring practice. I think the coaching staff knows his ability, the point of getting him through workouts at this point is to have him ready to really jump in during fall camp and get to speed fully then.

When asked about the plan for the quarterback room