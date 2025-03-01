Watch: Eliah Drinkwitz, Daylan Carnell, Josh Manning at March 1 practice

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Hear directly from Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, safety Daylan Carnell and receiver Josh Manning after Saturday's practice.
Eliah Drinkwitz
Daylan Carnell
Joshua Manning
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.