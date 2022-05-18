2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 20th Edition

GD : I've gotten a version of this question probably five times this spring and ultimately, I don't know. My main guess is that it just doesn't take as many good players in softball. You can have one dominant pitcher and it changes everything. That's not true in baseball. Maybe other schools pour more resources into baseball than they do softball. Maybe it's coaching. I don't know, ultimately.

GD: You will hear me yell nothing on TV. Those people are stupid.

As for watching, this is only the second major tournament I've been to. When we were at Bellerive for the weekend in 2018, our plan was to watch Tiger play a hole or two, then jump ahead three holes, stay at that hole till he came through. We did that till about 14 when we followed him in the rest of the way.

Thursday and Friday, I plan (probalby like most other people) to spend most of my time following Tiger/Rory/Spieth in one session and Rahm/Thomas/Scheffler in the other. Over the weekend, we might do a little more staking out of certain holes.