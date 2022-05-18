2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 20th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
MUValjean asks: We see Mizzou Softball doing VERY well, especially for a cold weather school. Why doesn't Mizzou baseball do equally as well? Is it coaching? Facilities? Not enough players willing to play in the cold weather? Just seems like they should be on equal footing.
GD: I've gotten a version of this question probably five times this spring and ultimately, I don't know. My main guess is that it just doesn't take as many good players in softball. You can have one dominant pitcher and it changes everything. That's not true in baseball. Maybe other schools pour more resources into baseball than they do softball. Maybe it's coaching. I don't know, ultimately.
Buckfever07 asks: Will we see or hear you on TV at the PGA yelling “Get in the hole!”? For watching live golf do you prefer to stake out at a hole or follow a specific group?
GD: You will hear me yell nothing on TV. Those people are stupid.
As for watching, this is only the second major tournament I've been to. When we were at Bellerive for the weekend in 2018, our plan was to watch Tiger play a hole or two, then jump ahead three holes, stay at that hole till he came through. We did that till about 14 when we followed him in the rest of the way.
Thursday and Friday, I plan (probalby like most other people) to spend most of my time following Tiger/Rory/Spieth in one session and Rahm/Thomas/Scheffler in the other. Over the weekend, we might do a little more staking out of certain holes.
cln475 asks: during your Ten Thoughts... you talked about spending more on basketball to make the program higher profile in the SEC. That made me think. We are never going to be a true blue blood unless Gates or some coach after him is absolutely amazing. But, if we can significantly raise the profile of the basketball team wouldn't that ultimately increase overall NIL money and make the football program better too? To me is seams like the two would ultimately go hand in hand. Your thoughts?
