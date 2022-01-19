2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 3rd Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
No Name asks: Seeing a 7th year player sign up got me thinking... what's the maximum number of years you could be in school/close to a college program if you grayshirt/medical redshirt/COVID year/use every trick in the book. Is there such a player to make it possible?
GD: This is a reference to North Carolina transfer Tyrone Hopper, who will spend his seventh college football season at Mizzou. He committed to the Tar Heels before his senior year in high school when Gary Pinkel was still Missouri's head coach. Since then, Pinkel coached a season and retired, Barry Odom coached four seasons and was fired and Eli Drinkwitz was hired and has coached two seasons. It's incredible.
Barring something that I can't even think of, seven is the maximum number of seasons. Here is Hopper's year by year career:
2016: Redshirt
2017-19: Played
2020: COVID year didn't count
2021: Season ending injury leading to waiver for an extra year
2022: Final season
I can't see a scenario in which anyone can possibly get more eligibility unless it's a situation where he leaves in the middle of his career for a Mormon mission or something. But even then, those aren't years where he's actually on a college football roster. If someone has a way you can get to eight, I'm here for it and will listen, but I just don't think it can happen.
MIZ17PMBasks: I was surprised by Wingo's transfer. I thought he was a little undersized in 2021, I wonder how big of an affect this has on next year's DL. You're opinion? Any implications on recruiting St. Louis?
GD: Here are Mizzou's six incoming transfers:
Joseph Charleston, Clemson safety
Bence Polgar, Buffalo center
Jayden Jernigan, Oklahoma State defensive tackle
Dreyden Norwood, Texas A&M cornerback
Nate Peat, Stanford running back
Dylan Spencer, Jackson State offensive lineman
Transfers aren't brought in to sit. They're brought in to plug holes on the roster where you see a need for immediate help. So all of these guys are being brought in to play and compete for a starting job without question. Given the current roster, I think Polgar, Jernigan and Peat have the best opportunities to be the starter at their position. I'm not writing off that all six could start, but those are the three I'd say are most likely. Given that he plays a skill position and returns kickoffs, Peat will probably be the most noticeable, but I think Jernigan is the guy who makes the biggest difference on the team next year. I think he starts next to Darius Robinson at defensive tackle.
As far as true freshmen, it's a crapshoot, but I'm going with Sam Horn, who I think at some point next year is going to be Mizzou's starting quarterback. It's not possible to have a bigger impact than that.
Swaggy G asks: Carl Reed is out at De Smet. He seemed to push his kids elsewhere. Any word on who might take his place as HC there, maybe a more Mizzou friendly guy? Related, is there (or has there been) any effort more broadly from Drink/Pinkel/DRF/alums to get 'Mizzou Guys' in as head coaches at the bigtime high school programs in the state? Seems like that's how you play the long game in winning local recruiting.
