2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 3rd Edition

GD: This is a reference to North Carolina transfer Tyrone Hopper, who will spend his seventh college football season at Mizzou. He committed to the Tar Heels before his senior year in high school when Gary Pinkel was still Missouri's head coach. Since then, Pinkel coached a season and retired, Barry Odom coached four seasons and was fired and Eli Drinkwitz was hired and has coached two seasons. It's incredible.

Barring something that I can't even think of, seven is the maximum number of seasons. Here is Hopper's year by year career:

2016: Redshirt

2017-19: Played

2020: COVID year didn't count

2021: Season ending injury leading to waiver for an extra year

2022: Final season

I can't see a scenario in which anyone can possibly get more eligibility unless it's a situation where he leaves in the middle of his career for a Mormon mission or something. But even then, those aren't years where he's actually on a college football roster. If someone has a way you can get to eight, I'm here for it and will listen, but I just don't think it can happen.