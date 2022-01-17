Mizzou lands grad transfer Tyrone Hopper

Missouri has been mining the transfer portal for an experienced linebacker this offseason. Turns out, they got the most experienced one there is. Tyrone Hopper , a grad transfer edge rusher from North Carolina, announced he will spend his seventh and final college season at Mizzou.

Hopper signed with North Carolina in the Class of 2016, choosing the Tar Heels over 14 offers, including one from Mizzou. He redshirted in 2016 and played nine games in 2017. Prior to the 2018 season, Hopper tore his hamstring, but still played in six games. As a junior, Hopper played in 12 games in 2019 and had a season-high five tackles against Appalachian State, which was coached at the time by Eli Drinkwitz.

Hopper graduated from North Carolina in May of 2020 and played what it seemed like would be his final season that fall, starting ten games at outside linebacker after spending most of his first four years at defensive end. But the NCAA ruling that 2020 would not count against anyone's eligibility allowed Hopper to come back for a sixth year in 2021.

“I didn't think I’ve got the snaps and reps that I needed to be successful for the next level, so that played a huge role in coming back,” Hopper told TarHeelIllustrated last January. “Just talking with my family, they felt like I needed to come back.”

Hopper played in just one game in 2021, suffering a season-ending injury after making two tackles against Virginia Tech. Because the injury occurred so early in the season, Hopper was granted an extra year of eligibility, his seventh. He'll spend that year as a Missouri Tiger. Mizzou recruited Hopper to play defensive end.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder can play linebacker or edge rusher, both of which he did at times in Chapel Hill. All told, he ended his Tar Heel career with 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.