2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 44th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
RockwallTiger asks: I’m trying to figure out what to make of Drink’s extension. Does it mean he has two more years to turn things around?
GD: Here is our story on the new contract. Essentially he is getting more money on an annual basis. Short term, the buyout increases marginally, but because most of it is mitigated, if Drinkwitz were to get another job, it could end up saving Mizzou a little bit of money long term. The staff pool increases by enough that I think you can expect to see an offensive coordinator and massive upgrades. The pressure on Drinkwitz has increased exponentially with this deal. You are being paid like an upper echelon coach. Now you have to perform like one. Next year.
Money_22 asks: Going into next year, we're going to get a real test of just how much recruiting rankings matter here at Mizzou right? I feel like Drink either hits the portal hard to recruit over some of his recruits or it's put up or shut up time for some of his recruits.
GD: Yes and no. Next year is the year you'd expect to see a good number of his recruits on the field, especially the more highly ranked guys. Dominic Lovett, Daylan Carnell, Luther Burden and Armand Membou are already making an impact. So is Mekhi Miller. Next year you'd expect to see a few more of them (particularly Tavorus Jones, in my opinion). But the next couple of years aren't a referendum on recruiting rankings. They might be a referendum on Drinkwitz. The general rule of recruiting rankings is that they are certainly hit or miss on individual players, but the teams that have consistently highly ranked classes are better than the ones that don't. Obviously there are exceptions to the rule. Gary Pinkel was an exception in that his teams were almost always better than recruiting rankings said they should be. Butch Jones (and it appears Jimbo Fisher right now) are exceptions in the opposite direction. Nothing is 100%, but even if Drinkwitz doesn't ultimately succeed here, it's not some proof that the next coach should go out and sign a bunch of two- and three-stars because that's a better way to win at Missouri than signing four- and five-stars.
Aaron Miles asks: Will Sam Horn get any snaps at QB this season? Will the coaching staff be able to rebuild the Oline thru the portal the same way they did the Dline last offseason? Will PowerMizzou pay to become a verified Twitter account?
GD: 1) Possibly against New Mexico State
2) That's the hope. We'll see.
3) Absolutely not. I haven't even applied to get it verified when it's free. I don't care.
kmcall asks: Do you know a reason why we don't put a olineman behind the qb when we are trying a qb sneak to push the pile. It seems like we have our backs off to the side and even when they are behind the qb it is a smaller back.
