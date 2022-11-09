GD : Here is our story on the new contract . Essentially he is getting more money on an annual basis. Short term, the buyout increases marginally, but because most of it is mitigated, if Drinkwitz were to get another job, it could end up saving Mizzou a little bit of money long term. The staff pool increases by enough that I think you can expect to see an offensive coordinator and massive upgrades. The pressure on Drinkwitz has increased exponentially with this deal. You are being paid like an upper echelon coach. Now you have to perform like one. Next year.

GD: Yes and no. Next year is the year you'd expect to see a good number of his recruits on the field, especially the more highly ranked guys. Dominic Lovett, Daylan Carnell, Luther Burden and Armand Membou are already making an impact. So is Mekhi Miller. Next year you'd expect to see a few more of them (particularly Tavorus Jones, in my opinion). But the next couple of years aren't a referendum on recruiting rankings. They might be a referendum on Drinkwitz. The general rule of recruiting rankings is that they are certainly hit or miss on individual players, but the teams that have consistently highly ranked classes are better than the ones that don't. Obviously there are exceptions to the rule. Gary Pinkel was an exception in that his teams were almost always better than recruiting rankings said they should be. Butch Jones (and it appears Jimbo Fisher right now) are exceptions in the opposite direction. Nothing is 100%, but even if Drinkwitz doesn't ultimately succeed here, it's not some proof that the next coach should go out and sign a bunch of two- and three-stars because that's a better way to win at Missouri than signing four- and five-stars.