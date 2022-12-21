2022 Macadoodles Mailbag: 50th Edition
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There's still a little bit of football left and there's only one place to get set for game day. Macadoodles does game day like nobody else. Get your crew ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does.
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Mizzoucards16 asks: How does it work with two sport athletes, ex: Sam Horn. With him playing baseball, does he just attend football activities whenever it fits into his schedule? When it comes to spring football, if he truly wants to become QB1, there is no way he misses those practices right?
GD: No he will not miss those practices. His scholarship is coming from football. He will be at spring football.
tunnel asks: I don't see Drink telling Baker what to do with his defensive players but I do think that Drink will hire an OC that he knows he can control. By that I mean 80% of the decisions and 95% who the QB is going to be.Thoughts on that?
GD: If he hires an offensive coordinator, I do not think he is just going to turn over the keys. He's not going to install an entirely new system. Whoever he hires is going to be someone he has some familiarity with. As far as the decisions and the QB, he's the head coach. He absolutely should be making those decisions with input from the staff.
aaronteeto asks: The public message for the bowl game was to have it before Christmas so everyone could be home by the 25th. I'm sure that may be part of it, but how much do you think it's Drinkwitz wanting to be able to hopefully see the rest of the roster turnover quicker and have more time to go portal shopping? If that's a big part...I think it's a smart move even if it's not something you can say publicly.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news