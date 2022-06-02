2022 roster mostly set for Mizzou

Meet with local media on Thursday morning, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he felt better about his 2022 football roster than he had on any previous day. The main reason is simple: Drinkwitz finally has a feel for what that roster will look like when the Tigers open fall camp on the last day of July. "I know the guys that are in this locker room are committed to be in this locker room," Drinkwitz said. "I don't have fear of them transferring out as of right now. They want to be here for the 2022 football season."

The final tally for the Tigers was 12 scholarship players transferring out, 12 incoming transfers from other college programs, three junior college signees (including Ma'Kyi Lee, who will arrive on Friday), 17 high school signees and nine preferred walk-ons. That adds up to 41 new faces on campus for this fall. Here is the full rundown of all the changes:

Outgoing Transfers Player Position New School Daniel Parker, Jr. TE Oklahoma Chris Shearin DB Connecticut Messiah Swinson TE Arizona State Ishmael Burdine CB TCU Jatorian Hansford DE S. Florida Connor Bazelak QB Indiana Shawn Robinson S Kansas State Mekhi Wingo DT LSU Zxaequan Reeves CB Coastal Carolina Ben Key DT TBD JJ Hester WR Oklahoma Stacy Brown S TBD

Incoming Transfers Player Position Previous School Joseph Charleston S Clemson Bence Polgar C Buffalo Jayden Jernigan DT Oklahoma State Dreyden Norwood CB Texas A&M Nate Peat RB Stanford Tyrone Hopper DE North Carolina Ty'Ron Hopper LB Florida Dylan Spencer OL Jackson State Tyler Stephens TE Buffalo Ian Mathews DL Auburn DJ Coleman DE Jacksonville State Josh Landry DL Baylor

2022 High School Signees Player Position Arrival Curtis Peagler OL Summer Carmycah Glass LB Summer DJ Wesolak DL Summer Luther Burden WR Spring Valen Erickson OL Summer Xavier Simmons LB Spring Jalen Marshall DL Summer Tavorus Jones RB Summer Marcus Scott II DB Spring Marquis Gracial DT Summer Tristan Wilson OL Summer Armand Membou OL Spring Sam Horn QB Summer Mekhi Miller WR Spring Jamarion Wayne WR Summer Isaac Thompson S Summer Max Whisner TE Spring

2022 Junior College Signees Player Position School LJ Hewitt DB Mississippi Gulf Coast Demariyon Houston WR Hutchinson Ma'Kyi Lee OL Coffeyville

Notable Preferred Walk-Ons Player Position Previous School Cody Schrader RB Truman State Jack Abraham QB Mississippi State Brett Brown QB Battle Ground Academy (TN) Boyton Chaney DB Whitewater (GA) Anthony Favrow RB Olathe West (KS) Xavier Machado OL Francis Howell (MO)

Jack McGarry OL Hinsdale Central (IL) Nate Norris LB Rock Bridge (MO) Nick Quadrini K Kickapoo (MO

It adds up to more than a third of the scholarship players on the roster being turned over in a single year. In the new age of college football and the free transfer rule, it's the rule rather than the exception. "Let's focus on building this football team for this year. To the very best we can," Drinkwitz said. "And then we'll do the very best we can after that. We're recruiting in a manner that he's going to continue to build the roster moving forward. But to say that you're going to continue, you have to have a plan, but I don't know what December is gonna bring. I don't know what the transfer portal is gonna bring. All I can do is build our team for this season." Each year is--now more than ever--a standalone examination. Program building still exists, but the way it's being done has changed, at least as long as the rules that are in place remain in place. That's part of the reason Drinkwitz spent most of the offseason searching for the right fit at the most important position on the field. The day after Missouri's loss in the Armed Forces Bowl, Connor Bazelak announced he was transferring. That left the Tigers with Brady Cook and Tyler Macon as the only scholarship quarterbacks for spring football. Drinkwitz courted a number of transfer signal callers before landing Abraham, a 7th-year transfer from Mississippi State, as a walk-on who will have the chance to earn the starting quarterback job and a scholarship. "Brady Cook and Tyler Macon both had good springs and us looking at a potential transfer quarterback which really no slight on them," Drinkwitz said. "The one thing that neither one of those guys can change is the amount of experience they have playing college football and so our first six games we have three on the road at Kansas State and Auburn and Florida, and the only the best teacher is experience and so in those situations, having an experienced quarterback was something that was important and something that we were looking for." Added to the mix this week was four-star signee Sam Horn, who arrived on campus and has begun Missouri's offseason programming. Drinkwitz reiterated Thursday that Horn was going to be in the mix to be Missouri's starter on September 1 against Louisiana Tech. "I think I've been very clear since the start of spring but I would not name a starter until Sam Horn had the opportunity to compete for that position," Drinkwitz said. "And that is ongoing and starting right now."

