GD: First, this site needs a Missouri win this weekend so we can go at least a week without having this conversation. No offense to the question, I get why it's relevant.

Drinkwitz's extension has him under contract for four years after this one. He is set to make a total of $26.5 million over those four years. Should Missouri fire him prior to the end of it, they owe him $6 million within 30 days and then 75% of what's remaining on the contract throughout the life of the contract. So let's say for the sake of this argument Mizzou made that move after the last regular season game. They'd owe him $6 million by about New Year's Day. Then they'd owe him 75% of the remaining $20.5 million (15.375) over the next four years. However, that is offset dollar for dollar by any new job he would get. He would almost certainly be an offensive coordinator somewhere. If that new job paid him $1 million a year (to use a round number) it would reduce what Missouri owed to 75% of $16.5 million (12.375). Basically, every dollar Drinkwitz made in the next four years would reduce what Missouri owed him by a dollar. So the answer is dependent on what job Drinkwitz has over the next four years and how much he made there. If he got another job that paid him $6.5 million a year (unlikely), the buyout could theoretically be as low as $6 million. If he never got another job, it could be as high as $21.375 million after this season.