GD: It's tough to predict because I look at the schedule and think that individually Mizzou would win any game left on the schedule. It could also lose any game left on the schedule. It will not win them all and it will not lose them all. I view the ceiling as 10-2 and the floor as probably 7-5. I think they'll be favored against South Carolina and Arkansas. I think the Florida game will be pretty similar to the Kentucky game in that I think Missouri will be favored, but not by much and mostly because it's a home game. They'll probably be slight underdogs to Tennessee and signficant underdogs to Georgia. Right now, I view Mizzou as an 8-4 team with 9-3 more likely than 7-5. If they beat Kentucky, I might start to lean toward 9-3.

But here's the thing: When we're doing these predictions, everybody's assuming both teams are going to play their best game. That's not going to happen. Missouri should beat South Carolina and Arkansas. But if they play a C game they probably won't. Flip side, if they play an A game, they can go 5-1. Bottom line, I think this team finds a way to win at least eight and maybe more.