2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 38th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
tgrrider asks: If MU beats Kentucky what do you think their final record will be?
GD: It's tough to predict because I look at the schedule and think that individually Mizzou would win any game left on the schedule. It could also lose any game left on the schedule. It will not win them all and it will not lose them all. I view the ceiling as 10-2 and the floor as probably 7-5. I think they'll be favored against South Carolina and Arkansas. I think the Florida game will be pretty similar to the Kentucky game in that I think Missouri will be favored, but not by much and mostly because it's a home game. They'll probably be slight underdogs to Tennessee and signficant underdogs to Georgia. Right now, I view Mizzou as an 8-4 team with 9-3 more likely than 7-5. If they beat Kentucky, I might start to lean toward 9-3.
But here's the thing: When we're doing these predictions, everybody's assuming both teams are going to play their best game. That's not going to happen. Missouri should beat South Carolina and Arkansas. But if they play a C game they probably won't. Flip side, if they play an A game, they can go 5-1. Bottom line, I think this team finds a way to win at least eight and maybe more.
I_Hate_the_Cornhuskers asks: Drink brought in another Auburn guy as an OL consultant. Is this a sign that OL coach Brandon Jones might be in trouble?
GD: No. He's been here six games.
The OL is tough to assess. From a sheer blocking standpoint, it's absolutely better than it was last year. I don't even think that's debatable. The line is playing a lot better. Last year, they gave up 2.08 sacks per game. This year it's 1.83 and that's largely because of the Middle Tennessee debacle. Since then, Brady Cook has only been sacked six times in four games, including none against Vanderbilt.
But the penalties, man. Combining false starts and holding, the line is giving back a whole lot of the positives it's earned with improved blocking. Overall, it's better than last year. If it can eliminate, or at least greatly reduce, the penalties, it's actually a pretty good line. But that hasn't happened yet.
nickg105 asks: What's some of the biggest in-season changes in fan perception that you've covered? Cook has to be up there
