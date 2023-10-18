GD: I don't think there's a glaring hole on this team. Not one area that I think is a consistent Achilles heel. That's not to say there aren't places they're vulnerable. If Cody Schrader goes down, what do we know about the running backs? Did the defense figure something out last week or did it benefit from playing a very one-dimensional offense? Is the kicking game going to cost them somewhere along the way? I guess the biggest concern right now is probably what happens if a team lines up and just runs the ball at them, especially if the quarterback can be a part of that (looking at you, Arkansas). LSU ran the ball really well against Missouri. Yes, Jayden Daniels was a part of it, but Logan Diggs nearly had 100 yards at halftime. So did Ray Davis. Missouri has to get that ironed out.