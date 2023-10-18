2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 39th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
tgrrider asks: What do you see as MU's weakest aspect that could cost them in the remaining games?
GD: I don't think there's a glaring hole on this team. Not one area that I think is a consistent Achilles heel. That's not to say there aren't places they're vulnerable. If Cody Schrader goes down, what do we know about the running backs? Did the defense figure something out last week or did it benefit from playing a very one-dimensional offense? Is the kicking game going to cost them somewhere along the way? I guess the biggest concern right now is probably what happens if a team lines up and just runs the ball at them, especially if the quarterback can be a part of that (looking at you, Arkansas). LSU ran the ball really well against Missouri. Yes, Jayden Daniels was a part of it, but Logan Diggs nearly had 100 yards at halftime. So did Ray Davis. Missouri has to get that ironed out.
ICECF asks: The WR room is stacked and looks like it will be even better next year. Transfers out are a near certainty. Who is most likely hitting the portal after this season?
GD: I'm not a huge fan of doing this, but look at anyone who's been on campus for a couple years and isn't really playing. Mizzou doesn't have a single wideout who has to leave after this year. Theo Wease might head to the NFL. Demariyon Houston and Dannis Jackson have both already transferred once, but if either is in line to graduate, that's a possibility. And you never know about a guy in a situation like Ja'Marion Wayne. Those are probably your most likely possibilities at this point, but if we've learned anything about the portal, there are always some surprises.
amyers01 asks: What's up with Hopper? I mean he's play OK, but not at an All SEC type player. Is it scheme or what?
